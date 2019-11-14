On my pinboard: Suresh Peters

Suresh Peters is a singer-composer who works in Tamil and Malayalam film industries. His interest in music began at a young age, and he took to playing the the drums when he was around 12.

In college, he formed a band called ‘Nemesis Avenue.’ Thus began his journey into the word of music. He made his debut into the film industry assisting

A R Rahman in ‘Roja’.

His songs such as ‘Chikku Bukku Rayile’ from ‘Gentleman’ and ‘Urvasi Urvasi’ from ‘Kadhalan’ remain popular to this day. He also composes advertising jingles for various brands.

Travel

Toronto

“I loved Toronto because it has got this air of peace and goodwill surrounding it. In India, I love all hill stations, especially Kodaikanal and Ooty. Goa is my go-to destination. The place is the perfect balance of culture, food, music and serenity. It’s like a home away from home, where time slows down. People are friendly and there is always something to do there, at any time of the day. The beaches are beautiful and each one of them is different from the other.”

Music

AR Rahman

“I enjoy jazz and rock music. I am constantly updating my playlist and honestly, there are too many to be named. Pink Floyd, Toto, Steely Dan are a few. In today’s digital age, sounds are very different from what we grew up with. Not being particular about what I listen to gives me the space to welcome newer sounds and artistes.”

Inspiration

Michael Jackson

“I have been inspired by many artistes and I continue to be inspired by many, especially youngsters. I like to keep an open mind because music is an ever-changing medium. To name a few, Michael Jackson, ABBA, Illayaraja, RD Burman, AR Rahman, and jazz greats such as Chick Correa and Billy Cobham.”

Food

Biryani

“I love Indian cuisine. Biryani has always been my favourite dish. I love spicy food, because of which I thoroughly relish food from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. I am not a fan of continental food.”

Book

Bible

“The Bible. It never ceases to amaze me. Every time I pick it up, I learn something new.”