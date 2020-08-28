Reduce screentime, set rules

The coronavirus pandemic and ensuing lockdown has had a massive impact on our daily lives. Working from home, socialising through video calls, live streaming events and catching up on pop culture on OTT platforms, all of it invariably leads us back in front of the screen.

Jenny (name changed), freelance designer says that while work from home isn’t new for her, staying indoors has taken a toll on her mental health. “Earlier, I would have friends over, or we would go out. I miss face-to-face contact terribly. I sometimes end up crying because I feel so lonely,” she says.

As a freelancer, Jenny was able to crack the code of balancing personal and professional life early on. For many others, this has been additionally stressful. “I try to adhere to strict work hours, but my company has an attitude that since we are home, we should be available at their beck and call. More often than not I work late, and over weekends. When I get free time, after settling down the house chores, I end up staying online and binging, or occasionally catching up with friends,” says Sonali S, copywriter with an ad agency.

What’s the problem?

Technology has become our primary link to the outside world, but relying on it entirely can raise issues.

It is very important to monitor, control and manage screentime wisely. Increased screen time can lead to reduced psychological, physical and mental health.

“Spending more time in front of a laptop or phone means reduced physical activity, which makes one prone to psychological illnesses such as depression and anxiety,” Neha Cabaddam, consultant psychologist, explains.

The inability to strike work-life balance along with spending long hours in front of a screen can add to irritability and frustration. “Anger outbursts, increased domestic violence reduced patience and reduced empathy is observed among many,” she says.

Receiving countless updates on the virus through news apps and WhatsApp forwards can add to the problem. While there is an explosion of information, there is no filter on what is authentic, or what is necessary, which can also result in anxiety and stress.

Effects on children

With online classes replacing physical schools, young ones are also spending far too many hours in front of a laptop than earlier. Kids between two to five years should not have more than one hour of screen time and school-going children and adolescents should not have more than two hours of screen time, says Neha, citing the American Academy of Paediatrics.

Increased irritability, higher impulsivity, reduced desire to eat, are common among children since the lockdown.

Many kids are unable to channelise and express their emotions to deal with the current changes, and turning to the screens only worsens the issues.

Tips to cut down on screentime

Set a screen time

Fix a total number of hours of screentime and consciously try to reduce this by cutting down half-an-hour each day. Track the time you spend online, and the activities you indulge in, as well as your feelings after a few hours of screen time, which will help people become more aware of how they spend their time.

No screen before bedtime

Stop using your phone or other screens an hour before you go to sleep. Flashing screens and the noise of notifications can all serve as distractions, thereby disrupting your sleep.

Tuning out notifications

Keeping your phone on silence, or simply turning off notifications from your most-used apps can help break the urge to check your phone every few minutes.

Set a digital zone

Like having a set work station, having a digital zome can prevent your use of devices from impinging on your personal life. Keeping a strict no-device policy in your bedroom can be effective.

Intermittent social media fasting

Just like with intermittent fasting, devote a few hours when you would ‘fast’ from your screens. Stay off your phone and spend the time meditating, or indulging any other activity you enjoy.

Find a hobby

If you are someone who has lost the joy in an old hobby or never had time to cultivate one, this is the chance for you. Learn a new skill or indulge in some creative pursuits such as baking, or reading.

No-screen options

Choose options like audiobooks, podcasts or audio calls with friends and family, which will help unglue your eyes from the screen.