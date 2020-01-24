Republic Day brunch options

What’s the second-best thing to do on Republic Day after watching the parade in the morning? Eat!

Here’s a list of places you can head to for a Republic Day brunch, available just under Rs 1,000. The menu is especially curated for the R-Day and offers a widespread.

Salt Indian Restaurant Bar and Grill

Whitefield

Begin with some desi welcome drinks and spicy chaats at ‘Salt Indian Restaurant Bar and Grill’. Fill your plate with from five varieties of vegetarian starters and four varieties of non-vegetarian starters.

The main course will have three varieties in the vegetarian menu, including two types of dal. The non-vegetarians will have two main courses to choose from. End your meal with as many desserts as you can. Good luck choosing from eight different desserts. Keep a lookout for tricolours in your food. Rest assured, no food colours added.

Price: Rs 817 per person (inclusive of taxes)

Timings: 12 noon to 3.30 pm

Opus Club

Sarjapur road

A live performance will keep you going as you swoon over up to 36 different dishes at Opus Club. Seven starters each in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian section will get you started. Choose from five non- vegetarian and seven vegetarian main courses.

A pizza counter will be set up for those who like it cheesy. Those looking for a desi feel can hit the chaat counter and finally top it with some

tricolour desserts.

Price: Rs 899 per person (exclusive of taxes)

Timings: 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

South Parade - The Chancery Hotel

Lavelle Road

An array of traditional Indian delicacies will be available at South Parade restaurant. Celebrate the occassion with some specially curated food.

Enjoy a five percent off on the price for bookings before January 25, 12 noon.

Price: Rs 800 per person

Time: 12 noon

Sultans of Spice

Koramangala

India’s diverse culture has gifted us with a wide array of dishes to choose from. See them all come together at Sultans of Spice as their Republic Day menu will have special dishes from all states. Kashmiri pulao, Mumbai vada paav, Delhi chaat, Goan prawn balchao, Rajasthani laal maas, Pondicherry fish curry, just to name a few. They also have an early bird offer.

Price: Rs 813 per person (inclusive of taxes)

Timings: 12 noon to 4 pm

Early-bird Price: Rs. 756 per person (inclusive of taxes)

Early-bird Timings: 11.30 am to 12 noon.



(Compiled by Mohammed Asif)