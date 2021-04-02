savoury mango recipes

It’s that time of the year. You guessed right: it’s mango season! Whatever your favourite variety might be, the joy of biting into a ripe, juicy mango is an unparalleled feeling.

While the norm is to use the fruit to make sweet dishes, it is far too tasty and versatile to reserve solely for dessert. Make the most of the tropical treat by incorporating it into your savoury dishes.

Mango Jalapeño Jam

Ingredients

2 large mangos, peeled and diced

1 jalapeño, finely diced

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 lime, juiced and zested

Method

Place mangoes in a medium-size pot over medium-low heat. Cook for about five minutes or until the mangoes have begun to slightly soften and release liquid.

Add the remaining ingredients and turn the heat down to low. Continue cooking for about 20 minutes, or until a jam-like consistency is reached. Pour in a jar and seal tightly. Keeps in the fridge for about a week.

Mango, Avocado and Black Lentil Salad

Ingredients

1 1/3 cup black lentils

1 lime, juiced

2 tbsp virgin olive oil

2 tbsp salted capers, rinsed, drained

2 bunches rocket leaves

1 mango, sliced

1 avocado, halved

1/2 cup walnuts, chopped

100g sundried black olives

Method

Place the lentils in a bowl with four cups of cold water and set aside to soak overnight. Next day, drain lentils and rinse well under cold water. Line a steamer basket with baking paper and fill it with the lentils.

Cover and set over a pan of simmering water for 20 minutes or until tender. Let it cool. Whisk lime juice, oil and capers in a bowl until combined to make the dressing.

Place rocket, mango and avocado on a serving platter, spoon over lentils, and scatter over walnuts and olives. Drizzle dressing to serve.

Spicy Shrimp Tacos with Mango Salsa

Ingredients

Mango Salsa

1 mango, finely diced

1/2 red onion, minced

1 garlic clove, minced

1/2 jalapeño, minced

1 lime, juiced

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Tacos

1 1/4 pounds shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tbsp chilli powder

1 1/2 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp cayenne pepper

1 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

12 yellow corn tortillas

1 cup shredded cabbage

Method

In a medium bowl, stir the mango with the red onion, garlic, jalapeño, lime juice and cilantro to combine. Season with salt and pepper; set aside.

In another bowl, toss the shrimp with the chilli powder, garlic powder and cayenne pepper.

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil over medium heat. Add the shrimp and sauté until pink and fully cooked through. It should take 4 to 5 minutes. Season with salt, pepper and hot sauce.

Heat another large skillet over medium heat. Working in batches, place 2 or 3 tortillas in the pan and heat until lightly browned on each side, one minute per side. Repeat until all tortillas are toasted.

Divide the cabbage among the toasted tortillas. Pile the shrimp on top and then garnish with the salsa. Serve immediately.

Mango pilaf

Ingredients

1 cup basmati rice, soaked for 30 minutes, then drained

1 cup mango puree

1 cup water

1 tsp coconut oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1 sprig curry leaves

1 green pepper, minced

1/4 tsp turmeric

1/2 tsp biryani masala

Salt to taste

1/2 cup cashews, soaked for half an hour, then drained

Method

Heat oil in a large saucepan. Add the mustard seeds. When they sputter, add curry leaves and green peppers. 3. Add the turmeric and mix well for 20 seconds.

Add the rice and saute until the grains start to turn opaque. Add the mango puree, cashew nuts, biryani masala, and water, stir well, and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer, and put on a tight lid. Cook for 20 minutes, undisturbed. Let the rice stand at least 10 more minutes after cooking, without taking the lid off, to ensure it is fully cooked. With a fork, fluff the rice and serve hot with a spicy dal or sabzi.

