Six popular webcomics to read

With thousands of webcomics floating around the internet, which one should you read? Metrolife has done the homework and here are our recommendations.

The Strange Tales of Oscar Zahn

Written by Tri Vuong, the webcomic follows the main character Oscar Zahn, a well-dressed skeleton who is full of secrets, humour and mystery. The story is set in an eerie setting and woven around the narrative of World War I and paranormal creatures pitted against Oscar and an unlucky Canadian soldier.

Tri tries to depict the tragedy and damage caused by World War 1 and the futility of war in general.

The Little Trashmaid

If you are disturbed by reckless consumerism and how our irresponsible actions are destroying the water bodies, this webcomic by Stephanie Hermes is for you. It focuses on climate change and pollution. It’s about a 21st century mermaid who lives in an ocean full of trash. While navigating through all the objects she finds on the way, she falls in love with a young human.

Heart and Brain

This series by Nick Seluk is listed as one of New York Times’ bestsellers. The webcomic depicts the relationship between heart and brain, their silly differences and witty conversations. Nick is a great humorist and this comic is proof of that.

Barbarous

A visually rich narrative, this story by Johnny Wander revolves around a girl named Persephone (aka Percy) and how her outlook towards the life changes post an incident in a subway.

The realistic depiction of the urban setting and peculiar characters and their broody conversations as also long silences are sure to grab any readers’ attention.

Phoebe and her Unicorn

It is a popular children’s comic written by cartoonist Dana Simpson. It tells the story of a curious Phoebe who befriends a Unicorn by mishitting it with a rock. After being noticed by the girl, Marigold Heavenly, the unicorn, offers her one exclusive wish, and Phoebe uses it to turn the unicorn into a ‘high-quality’ friend. Having Marigold as a friend comes with a lot of perks, as she redirects rain, and uses her horns as a WiFi hotspot to send text messages.

This One Summer

Puberty can be a confusing time to tide over. Written by Mariko Tamaki, ‘This One Summer’ depicts what it means to go from girlhood to womanhood and everything in between. The story is about two girls who have been living next to a lake and their bittersweet relationship, marked by jealousy, fear and other emotions.