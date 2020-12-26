The show makes everyday scenes comical and relatable: Divya

Television actor Divya Seth Shah, is thrilled about her show ‘Sandwiched Forever’. She also says that enjoyed being a part of a well-written show. She feels the show throws in a lot of positivity. The 15-episode series is a mix of comedy, love, romance and has a well-rounded story embedded in it. Divya talks to Metrolife about her role, the making of the series and more.

What made you accept Sandwiched Forever?

The story traverses all borders and social parameters, and perfectly describes the relationship between a newly-wed couple and their in-laws. The writing of the show is so clever that it has made mundane, everyday scenarios so comical and relatable.

How was your experience of shooting for the show amidst the Covid-19 pandemic?

It took us a pandemic to realise that a certain level of hygiene must be maintained on and off set. But I am glad that social distancing is now the new norm. The entire crew was extremely careful about following the SOP, especially when the shooting went on for two months. I’ve always been very careful about maintaining basic hygiene standards, so it wasn’t very new for me.

Tell us about your character in the show?

My character is quite stern and makes everything look

serious. But she manages to throw in a bit of comedy because she takes herself too seriously. I’ve played this character without a streak of meanness, but with a little self-absorbedness.

After playing such diverse roles, what brought you closer to this series?

Everything fell into place at the right time, and the directors were helpful and cooperative. I enjoyed playing this role and working with this cast and crew. It was a much-needed break from the anxiety this year has brought upon all of us.