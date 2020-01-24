Think about mom’s dreams, says Panga singer-actor Jassie Gill

Punjabi actor-singer Jassie Gill says the society has never cared about the dreams of mothers and his latest film ‘Panga’ made him realise how he never knew what his mother wanted to do in life.

The 31-year-old actor stars opposite Kangana Ranaut in director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s film which is about the life of a forgotten kabaddi champion who returns to pursue her dreams.

“When I heard the story, I realised that my mother was also doing the routine work day in and out, without complaining. We never asked her what she wants to do, never asked what her dreams were. This is the story of almost every household,” Jassie said.

The actor landed the role in his second Hindi film, ‘Panga’, even before his 2018 Bollywood debut ‘Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi’ released.

“I was offered my second film while I was shooting for the first one. I am happy my work was liked in ‘Happy Phirr...’. Coming from the Punjabi industry and getting the love and acceptance in your first film is important. I am glad I got that.”

‘Panga’ will show him in a different light, he said. “People will get to see me in a different way. I will sign more films after ‘Panga’. It is a romantic film and has a different concept. It is a story set in Uttar Pradesh and you will get to see me in a ‘desi’ avatar,” he added.

The musician, who has hit songs such as ‘Vigre Sharabi’, ‘Bapu Zimidar’ and ‘Nikle Currant’ to his credit, made his acting debut in 2014 with Punjabi film ‘Mr & Mrs 420’.

Primarily a singer, Jassie said, he is an accidental actor.

“I always wanted to sing. Singers had a big influence on me. I had a clear idea about what kind of songs I’ll make. Somehow I managed to make my first album which got a great response. After the second album, I started getting acting offers for Punjabi films as I had acted in my videos. That’s how I got my first film and people liked my work in it. Gradually, I started gaining confidence that I can act too,” he said.

‘Panga’ has hit the theatres today.