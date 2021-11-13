Trekking group to Leh brings back memories for a lifetime

A group of seven travel enthusiasts recently returned from a trekking expedition to Leh.

Led by Lt Col Sunil, the nine-day trek in sub-zero temperature, offered an experience of a lifetime. The trekkers not only lived and experienced an army man’s life, but also did their bit to clean up the glacier by collecting and clearing the litter. Among the trekkers was a differently-abled person.

Uma Sudhindra, owner of GoMagicTrail and Dinesh Bez, owner of Three Friends Travels, the travel firms that organised the trek, say that this was one of the most challenging climbs. In an interview with Metrolife, Uma and Dinesh, share their experience of the recent trek.

Excerpts:

What was the duration of the trek and what was the route followed?

Uma: The total duration of the expedition was 21 days. We had three acclimatisation and training camps at different altitudes before trekking towards the glacier. The team reported at Leh, followed by a two-day camp at Tang Se and and another two days at Siachen base camp. We trekked 62 km from base camp to Kumar Post (army base at Siachen Glacier) in four days. We stayed in Army camps and that was an experience in itself. A total of 125 km was completed in nine days.

What kind of physical preparation did the team have to take to make it through the trek?

Dinesh: We started preparing one-and-half months before the expedition.

Lt Col Sunil Pokhriyal, who was the mentor of the team, drew up a daily fitness schedule for the participants. Sunil trained and prepared them both physically and mentally for the trek. As a part of the preparation, the team would to trek to Leh Khardung La route or head to Tangtse to Pangong lake route. This helped them build stamina.

What challenges did you face

during the trek?

Uma: Walking on snow and moraines, wearing heavy snow boots and special jackets was definitely a challenge. You had to watch every step you take because one wrong step you take could cost your life. Walking 15 to 17 km a day on icy surface with 25 to 30 degree gradient was tiring. We had to negotiate many crevasses on the way which were deep and risky.

Were there unforgettable sights along the trek?

Dinesh: The night sky was very clear and you could see what looked like planets. The best part about the trek was the experience of staying with the Indian Army deployed at Kumar Post. We got an insight into their life and how they survive in extreme weather conditions.