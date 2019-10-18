Twist to street food

Indiranagar is quickly turning into the new food hub of Bengaluru. With new restaurants mushrooming every second day, foodies will never run out of options. A new addition to this list is the all-vegetarian restaurant, ‘Street Storyss’. Covered in white and teal colours, the decor has a relaxed and cheerful vibe and which adds to the fine dining experience.

The menu, curated by chefs Nishant Choubey and Tarun Sibal, celebrates street food from across the world. The restaurant aims to give a spin to the classic taste of street food.

We asked for ‘Papad and khakhra’, ‘Fafda’ and ‘Avocado mousse’. The modern twist of guacamole, tomatillo, pineapple and corn salsa to the quintessential ‘papad and khakhra’ was the best way to start the meal. The papad and khakhra were crisp and we loved scooping a mouthful of the freshly prepared sauces. The fusion of flavours was a treat to the palate.

The ‘fafda’ too was something that we loved munching on. It was topped with an apple and mint chutney. I was sceptical of the unusual dressing but after the first serve, I couldn’t stop taking another crisp bite.

The ‘Avocado Mousse’ served with freshly baked ‘papdi’ and raw mango and tomato salsa was the winner for the evening. The crunchy ‘papdi’ balanced the creamy avocado and the tanginess of the salsa. The bite-size portions make it easy to go for one whole ‘papdi’ at a time. While we munched on the starters, we asked for the ‘Compressed Watermelon Salad’. It was served with lychee, feta cheese and rocket leaves. It was refreshing and makes for a good summer salad. The salty taste of feta balanced the sweet watermelon and the rocket leaves added to the crunchy texture.

In starters, we loved the ‘Thai Corn Cake’, which happens to be one of their fast-moving items. The wok-tossed dish had a sweet and salty taste. It was soft and we had a melt-in-the-mouth moment.

Being a hardcore non-vegetarian, I usually stay away from vegetarian dim sums. However, I had no option but to try the ‘Panfried Dim Sum’. I must confess, I quite liked it. Served with naga chilli sauce, the dim sums were filled with fried shitake mushroom, water chestnut and asparagus. They were soft and perfectly flavoured. Though a little oily, it didn’t overpower the taste of the dish.

For main course, we asked for ‘Mumbai Chilli Paneer’ fried rice and ‘Rajma khichdi’. The fried rice was a little bland in taste; perhaps a pinch of salt and a wee bit more chilli could enhance the taste.

The ‘Rajma Khichdi’ made us happy though. The comfort food had a twist of Parmesan cheese and Khakra crumbs. The texture was that of risotto and had a burst of flavours. To end the meal, there was ‘Gulkand Kheer’. Yes, you read that right. We loved it. This unusual dessert was refreshing and quite filling. Street Storyss is located at #3155, Srinivasan Towers, oppositve Thomsun Music, Double Road, Indiranagar.

For details, call 98109 46339.