3 Indian dips for your snacks

Who said dips are a Western addition or that they must be eaten only with tortilla chips or crackers? Metrolife puts together three mouth-watering Indian dips that are a perfect company for your favourite snack.

Zingy green dip

This green chutney goes amazingly well with chaats or grilled veggies. It is a food accompaniment to tikkas and kababs too.

Ingredients

¼ medium bunch fresh mint leaves (pudina)

5-6 fresh coriander sprigs

2 green chillies

½ inch ginger, peeled

5-6 garlic cloves

Juice of 1 lemon

Salt to taste

2 tablespoons yoghurt

1 teaspoon cumin seeds (jeera)

Method

Grind all the ingredients together to make a smooth paste. You can store this dip in the fridge for up to seven days.

Recipe Credit: Sanjeev Kapoor Khazana

Sweet and tangy dip

To all the tangy-sweet chutney filled pani-puri lovers, here’s your dream dip! This well-balanced dip goes well with not only pani-puris but also samosas and kachoris and even dahi paapdi chaat.

Ingredients

½ cup seedless tamarind – tightly packed (imli)

1.75 cups water or add as required

½ teaspoon cumin seeds

½ teaspoon ground ginger powder

1 pinch asafoetida (hing)

¼ teaspoon red chilli powder or cayenne pepper

½ cup chopped jaggery or as required – adjust as per your taste

1 teaspoon oil – any neutral tasting oil

Rock salt or black salt or regular salt as required

Method

Making Tamarind Pulp

- Soak tamarind in water overnight or for 4 to 5 hours in a small bowl or pan.

With your hands, squeeze the pulp from the tamarind in the same bowl or pan.

Strain the pulp and keep aside.

Making the Chutney

- Heat oil in a small pan.

Lower the flame and add cumin seeds and let them crackle.

Add ginger powder, red chilli powder, asafoetida.

- Stir and add the strained tamarind pulp. Cook for 2 to 3 minutes.

- Add the jaggery and salt and cook for 4 to 5 minutes or more till the consistency thickens.

- Let the chutney mixture cool.

- Once cooled, store the chutney in an air-tight dry jar or container.

Recipe Credit: vegrecipesofindia.com

Hot sauce

This goes well with chaats, grilled chicken and veggies. It can enhance the flavour of any dish.

Ingredients

10 dried whole Kashmiri chillies

1 cup Water for soaking chilliies

10 cloves garlic, peeled

¼ tablespoon salt

½ cup water for blending

Method

- Start by removing the stem of the dry Kashmiri red chillis. Then soak them in hot water for about 30 minutes before you start making the chutney. Make sure there is just enough water to cover the chillies completely.

Later, drain the water using a strainer.

- Then combine the peeled garlic cloves and the chilies along with salt and water in a blender.

- Blend them smoothly. Don’t add too much water to this chutney or it will become too runny.

- Serve and enjoy.

Recipe Credit: pipingpotcurry.com