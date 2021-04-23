6 shows about female friendships

For the longest time, finding shows that have female characters that aren’t one-dimensional was almost impossible. In 1985, Alison Bechdel’s comic strip ‘Dykes to Watch Out For’ first introduced the world to the Bechdel Test. For a movie or show to pass the test, it has to fulfill three simple requirements: it has to have at least two women in it, who talk to each other, about something other than a man.

Seems simple enough, right? Apparently not. For years, many shows that have even been touted as ‘feminist’ barely passed the test. However, lately, there has been a shift in this, with more and more content that features strong, independent women being released.

Metrolife brings to you six such shows that feature female friendships that cover all aspects of being a woman, from reproductive health and menopause to promotions, family, and relationships of all varied hues.

The Bold Type

If you already haven’t watched the show on Netflix, do give it a try. The series chronicles the lives of three young women who work at a New York-based fashion magazine called ‘Scarlet’. While there are things you could criticise, what is great about the show is how it portrays female friendship and mentorship. It even takes on topics such as breast cancer, immigration, and online harassment.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel

The show is witty, funny, and full of well-developed zany characters – everything we would expect from Amy Sherman-Palladino. The show on Amazon Prime Video follows Midge, a woman in the 1950s, who has recently separated from her husband and falls in love with standup comedy. She teams up with bartender and aspiring comedy manager, Suzie Myerson, to kick off her career in a male-dominated world of comedy.

Dead to Me

Speaking of unlikely situations that bring people together, Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me’ follows Jen (Christina Applegate), a widower and Judy (Linda Cardellini), a sympathetic free-spirited artist whose fiancé breaks up with her. They meet at a grief support group. Together, they try to navigate loss and their new reality. With many dark plot twists, the show depicts a complex and selfless bond between two women.

Big Little Lies

If you enjoy shows that take a dark turn, then ‘Big Little Lies’ on Disney+ Hotstar is for you. Produced by Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman, the show follows three moms, whose kids are in the same class. The show focuses on their friendships, careers, and kids. It also dares to address harder topics such as domestic violence, marriage hardships, and the misconception of perfection.

Workin’ Moms

Four 30-something women — Kate Foster (Reitman), Anne Carlson (Dani Kind), Frankie Coyne (Juno Rinaldi) and Jenny Matthews (Jessalyn Wanlim) — meet at a Mommy-and-Me group in Toronto and connect over soiled nappies and sleeplessness. From issues such as post-partum depression, breastfeeding, physical changes, mom guilt, the show on Netflix tackles the not-so-wonderful aspects of motherhood that often go ignored.

Grace and Frankie

This classic show on Netflix follows Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin), two aged women, who are brought together when their husbands leave them for each other. Complete opposites, these women form an unlikely friendship and help each other survive through tough times. We watch them navigate lives as divorcees, making peace with old-age and health issues that come with it, children and even finding love.