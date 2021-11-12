City's gyms gear up to meet emergencies

Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar has been mulling over the idea of bringing in guidelines for gyms and fitness centres.

This comes after the recent demise of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar, which many have speculated happened because of overexercising.

Metrolife asked some gyms in the city about the precautions and guidelines they already have in place.

At Strut Fitness in C V Raman Nagar, new equipment to monitor blood pressure and glucose levels have been brought in.

Sathyan V G, owner, “Apart from asking for their medical details, we also make sure the candidate is fit enough to workout. After analysing their medical reports, we also ask for a doctor’s prescription.”

Patients with fluctuating thyroid levels, PCOS/PCOD, or other ailments, are trained slowly.

“Endurance and flexibility is concentrated on. At some gyms, some people are just pushed to advanced training, which isn’t right. Just as one progresses from one grade to another in school, physical training is based on a similar principle. According to the person’s heartbeat, 10-15 minutes of cardio is assigned,” he explains.

Srinivas J, owner of Fit & Free, Indiranagar, says he doesn’t believe in drastic 60 to 90-day transformations. “They can take a huge toll on the body. Even if one sees changes in such a timeline, results don’t stay. Diets are also introduced slowly.”

Srinivas and his partner Samuel are always on the gym floor, monitoring clients coming in and exercising.

Right speed, posture important

Actor Arjun Gowda, owner of Sun Fitness Time, Chandra Layout, insists on an application form to be filled in, which looks at medical records and history, and their blood work.

“We ask clients about their expectations. For those with back aches and other pains, certain exercises are avoided and they are suggested a progressive loading routine. No one is allowed to train by themselves with the equipment,” says Arjun.

He trains his staff in first aid and basic training. “Our staff even advises clients about the right speed and posture for running on the treadmill, or while lifting weights. They warn those training to be careful and not hurt themselves or do risky antics,” he says.

50% staff BLS trained

Apart from checking customer’s health records and client’s family history, 50% of the staff at Fitness Impact is trained in Basic Life Support (BLS) and first aid.

Mohammed Rafi, owner, celebrity trainer and bodybuilder, says all his staff will be trained in the same now. “This training is given to everyone in countries like the US and Europe,” he says.

Rafi points out that monitoring heart rate is important, according to the client’s age. “Weight training and intensive workouts need to be planned well. Many do not do warm-up exercises, which are significant while gymming. There are some stretches and ‘asanas’ that should be practiced after working out too. Our staff watches and reminds clients about the same,” he says.

‘Gyms should be licensed as hospitals’

Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar is collecting inputs from experts in the wake of the death of Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar soon after a gymming session.

Dr Vivek Jawali, chairman of cardiac sciences and hospital executive council at a private hospital, has recommended mandatory certification for gyms.

“They should be licensed just like hospitals and the permission should involve availability of resuscitation equipment and capability. It should also include certification of the staff in CPR and BLS course, and the availability of a supervising physiotherapist,” he told Metrolife. All gyms must be registered with the municipal health authorities. A physiotherapist should be accountable for all gymming activities, Jawali says.