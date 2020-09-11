Five must-watch films on engineers and college days

Are you an engineer or know someone who an engineering graduate who wants to reminisce the good old days?

Here are some movies based on engineering students and their lives on campus. Engineer’s Day is on September 15.

Kirik Party

Kirik Party is a campus romantic comedy film, directed by Rishab Shetty and starring Rakshit Shetty, Rashmika Mandanna, Samyuktha Hegde, Aravinnd Iyer, Dhananjay Ranjan and Pramod Shetty in prominent roles. It was one of the highest-grossing Kannada films of all times.

The story revolves around a gang of mischievous students belonging to different branches, led by Karna. The students bond during their stay in the hostel. The film’s progression of the students moving from being mischief makers to responsible adults is the theme.

3 Idiots

A 2009 Hindi comedy-drama film, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, it starred Aamir Khan, R Madhavan, Sharman Joshi, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Boman Irani and Omi Vaidya. The film inspired from Chetan Bhagat’s ‘Five Point Someone: What not to do at IIT!’, explores the friendship of three students at an engineering college. It clearly shows the pressures in the education system.

Velaiilla Pattadhari

Popularly known as VIP, the Tamil action comedy film directed by Velraj, featured Dhanush and Amala Paul in lead roles. The film focuses on the story of Raghuvaran, a civil engineering graduate, who is unemployed for four years, and how he lands a job. It shows how he successfully overcomes many obstacles before and after finding the job.

Happy Days

A 2007 Telugu film which is remembered for its songs, ‘Happy Days’ was dubbed in all South Indian languages because of its popularity. It was directed by Sekhar Kammula and starred Varun Sandesh and Tamannaah in the lead roles. The film touched the hearts of teenagers and engineering college students across Andhra Pradesh. Its plot explores the lives of eight friends through four years of their engineering course. Each of them has their own set of eccentricities, beliefs and ideals, who bond over many incidents.

B. Tech

The Malayalam coming-of-age drama film was co-written and directed by debutant Mridul Nair and starred Asif Ali, Arjun Ashokan, Anoop Menon, Aju Varghese, Alencier Ley Lopez, V K Prakash, Aparna Balamurali, and Niranjana Anoop in major roles.

Set in Bengaluru, the film is about half-dozen young men from Kerala whose lives and perceptions change as their friend, Azaad Mohammed, is killed in a terrorist attack. The group of engineering students try to prove that the police version’s of his death is wrong before the court.