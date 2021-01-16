‘For Regn’ my first commercial film: Naveen Dwarakanath

IT professional-turned-filmmaker Naveen Dwarakanath has started shooting for his latest directorial, ‘For Regn.’ This rom-com stars actors Pruthvi Ambaar and Milana Nagaraj in the lead roles.

Shooting during the pandemic has been a challenging task, but Naveen and crew have been following all pandemic protocols and safety measures.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, Naveen talks about the film and more.

What is the title of your latest project?

My latest project is a romantic comedy, titled ‘For Regn’. Even though I’ve been directing short films and documentaries for the last 15 years, this film is very special because it’s my commercial debut film.

What kind of subjects interest you?

Initially, I wanted my commercial debut film to be a crime-thriller, but ‘For Regn’ just fell into place and I had faith in the story. So, I decided to go ahead with it. The short films that I’ve directed in the past have been predominantly on social issues, but I’m open to ideas as long as it moves me.

Who are the actor? Why do you think they were apt for the role?

The lead actors are Pruthvi Ambaar of ‘Dia’ fame and Milana Nagaraj, who earlier acted in ‘Love Mocktail’. I waited for almost a year to finalise actors for this movie. They are talented and suited for the role. I watched one of Pruthvi’s Tulu movies and almost instantly decided that he is perfect for the role, and I believe that the onscreen pair of Pruthvi and Milana will be well received. We also have veteran Tulu actor Aravind Bolar on board.

Where all have you been shooting? Tell us about the choice of location?

The film was predominantly shot in Udupi, Sakleshpur and Mangaluru in line with the demand of the story. We shot the song sequence in the beginning to break the routine and create a certain comfort level among the crew.

What were the challenges of shooting during the pandemic?

It was significantly different because all the precautionary measures have increased. But the crew was very cooperative and we took all the necessary safety measures and the protocol was strictly adhered to.

Why is there so much gap between each project? Are you happy going slow?

My main source of bread and butter is my job in the IT sector, thus it’s difficult for me to allocate time towards this. And since it was my first commercial film, the process was quite new for me so I took my time to deliver my best. I had saved my leaves for the past year and a half, and I used them during the shooting schedule of ‘For Regn’.

Cast and crew

Banner: Nischal Films

Producer: Naveen Rao

Screenplay and direction: Naveen Dwarakanath

Music: Harisha RK

DOP: Vivek AK

Cast: Pruthvi Ambaar, Milana Nagaraj, Sudharani, Tabala Nani, Aravind Bolar, Babu Hirannaiah and others.