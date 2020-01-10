I am moved by the love of my fans, says actor Yash

Rocking star Yash had a larger-than-life celebration on his 34th birthday on January 8. At the midnight celebration, fans greeted Yash with a 5000 kg cake and a 216 feet cutout of his look from the movie ‘KGF’.

This kind of fan frenzy usually comes during the release of Rajinikanth and Ram Charan movies. The celebration proves that Yash too has joined the big league.

Speaking to Metrolife a day after his birthday, Yash says that he was overwhelmed by the love he received from his fans.

“It has been a practice for many years to dedicate my birthday to my fans. I had no clue what they had planned. I knew they were going to surprise me but the 5000 kg cake and a massive cutout was truly mindblowing,” Yash told Metrolife. He shares that he knew that his fans were so enamored by his

character in ‘KGF’ that they had decided to do something different. “The cutout was erected at Nandi grounds. At first, I was scared. But I was touched when I saw how charged up the fans were,” adds Yash.

Yash says that meeting his fans at midnight on his birthday has been a practice that he has been following for many years now. “We thought that we would meet my fans at a park closer to my house but they moved the celebrations to a ground because the crowd was too large to handle,” he says.

How did he manage to stay calm amidst so much frenzy? “My fans managed everything and they made sure that I stayed calm as well. I am moved by their love,” he concludes.

WHO MADE IT?

Venu of Rambhavan Bakery and Sweets in Naghabrhavi II stage was entrusted with the responsibility of baking Yash’s birthday cake. “Yash’s birthday cake weighed 5700 kgs. It is a world record. This has never been done anywhere in the world. The planning began 45 days ago and we started preparing for the cake nine days before his birthday,” Venu told Metrolife. He says that it was a plum cake. “We used 750 kg of sugar, 20,000 eggs, 250 kg oil and 50 kg of ghee to complete the cake,” adds Venu.