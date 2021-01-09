I choose my characters carefully: Nanda Gopal

Kannada actor Nanda Gopal, who is known for his comedy roles, has acted in over 35 shorts films and has been a part of blockbusters like ‘Dia’ and ‘Aliduulidavaru.’ Nanda has always wanted to become an actor an enjoys the art of exploring new styles. But he believes in keeping it simple, rather than overdoing it.

In a quick chat with Metrolife, Nanda shares his experience in the film industry and what drives his journey.

How has comedy changed over the last few years?

Now that I’ve started playing the lead comedian in films, I realise that the scrutiny has increased, and only the comic characters that are necessary for the story are included. There is a due assessment that actors go through now, and only then is the role finalised.

How do you keep reinventing yourself? And what is your mantra to staying original when it comes to your style of acting?

I choose my characters very diligently, and work towards it with dedication. I also believe that it is necessary to stick to the script, and even if the comic content is less, it’s always better to keep it simple, rather than overdoing it.

Who is your favourite co-star and why?

My favourite co-star is Suraj Gowda, who I worked with in ‘Ninna Sanihake.' We shared the same level of energy and dedication towards our work. I look forward to working with Puneeth Rajkumar and benefit from his experience.

Have you ever tried your hand at Kannada stand-up comedy?

I haven’t got any such opportunity yet. But, I think it would be a success since stand-up comedy is well received in mainstream cities like Bengaluru.

What is your latest project and talk about your role in it?

My latest project is ‘Girki.’ It was quite challenging for me to share the screen with legendary actors like Mandya Ramesh and do justice to my role. However, it was an enriching experience and their constant guidance was very helpful.

What has changed about the way films are shot in Kannada?

I haven’t experienced any significant changes as such. But the new-age directors are very dedicated and driven to deliver a wholesome experience.