I learnt how to play smart and what battles to pick: Neha

The production for television shows may have come to a grinding halt, but the latest season of MTV Roadies is on in full steam.

Now in its 17th year, the show is currently conducting auditions online. “The show has become one of the most successful franchises in Indian television,” says gang leader Neha Dhupia. “Being a Roadie now has a pedigree of its own,” she adds.

One of the most successful gang leaders till date, Neha says she has loved her five years on the show. “The show has in itself been an amazing experience. There is adventure, thrill, and we get to take road trips to the most beautiful destinations."

Being a judge on the show has given her new perspective as well, she adds. “Being on Roadies has definitely brought out my competitive side,” the actor muses. “I now understand how to play smart and what battles to pick.”

To aspiring Roadies, she offers some advice: “Keep a cool head and look at the positive side of the game. While the shooting for the latest season, titled Roadies Revolution, came to an abrupt end, Neha describes this season as a treat for the audience.

“I think this is a fabulous concept. The message this season is to get out there and change the world or enable a revolution for a cause you might be passionate about.”

“It was disappointing to have to halt shoot so suddenly. However, conducting the auditions online is an example of how we can manage in this new world,” she explains.

Every week, the gang leaders — Neha, Rannvijay Singh, Nikhil Chinapa, Raftaar, and Prince Narula — interact with a set of participants over video call.

The participants are given tasks to perform; a winner from each round moves forward in the competition. One of these winners will be given a chance to join the show as a wildcard entrant.

“Technically, auditions have always been digital; it has just been on the backend, so it has not been noticed as much,” she adds. Bringing the digital aspect to the frontend, she says, is an interesting concept- however, this needs to be explored more, she feels.

Even though the auditions are being held online, she does not feel like a lot has changed. “These auditions have been very compelling and have a positive, charged energy that is similar to physical auditions.”

The only difference, she notes, is the amount of time each participant is given to showcase their skills or complete a certain task.

“We are trying to keep the audience as engaged as they would have been in a normal scenario. This season has definitely been more soulful and interesting than its predecessors.”