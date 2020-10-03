Is the climate clock effective?

For a brief period of time last week, an art installation in New York that shows the time, showed the time that’s left until we might be able to reverse the effects of climate change. The climate clock is an installation by artists and scientists that hopes to visualise the intensity of the climate crisis. Climate activist Greta Thunberg has a custom-ordered hand-held Climate Clock that she carries with her all over the world. The collective hopes to have the clock installed in places around the world and their website provides step by step instructions on how to do so.

But is the clock an effective way to combat climate change or just another gimmick?

Gopeshwar Singh, a volunteer with Fridays For Future, says that multiple movements like theirs have come up in the past two years that have shifted public opinion. “This is still not enough, most people don’t understand the gravity of the situation. Which is why something that induces existential dread like a visualisation of the time left could have an impact,” he says.

He adds that knowing there is a deadline till change can happen might motivate the change to take place.

“All initiatives count. It’s not like you put up one clock and you expect it to fix things. But what it does is remind people that time is running out and you need to push governments and corporations to do better,” says Vidya Dinker, coordinator of Growthwatch and Indian Social Action Forum.

Yash Marwah, the founder of Let India Breathe adds that we need to realise that the clocks are different for the frontline communities, coastal population, the indigenous people, the urban poor and children.

“Climate change affects certain communities disproportionately, we must be mindful of that during such converstionsations,” he says

Vidya agrees. “Installing it in the USA is telling, they are one of the largest contributors to climate change while being one of the countries least affected by it,” she explains.

She adds that India could also benefit from the installation of such a clock. “While there is more conversation by politicians about conservation, actions don’t match it,” she says while calling into question the watering down of the EIA act and the auctioning of coal blocks.

“Some initiative is required, I’m not sure just a climate clock would suffice, a climate alarm would be more appropriate,” she says.

The most common critique of the clock is that it induces an existential dread in individuals whose actions don’t affect the time of the clock as much as they are led to believe. “I completely agree that without action from governments and corporate individual action won’t make a difference. But I do hope that this clock pushes individuals to prioritise the climate crisis while voting for leaders,” says Gopeshwar.

Vidya says it reminds people that it is an emergency and they must exercise their power. “They must pressure governments and international financiers who are involved in energy projects,” she says.

Yash believes that education is a better medium that fear to drive change. “Instead of putting the onus on individuals, initiatives like the clock should directly target those in power. I feel it should be installed inside the parliament and other assemblies facing the lawmakers, as well as in courts - local, state and central,” he concludes.

How much time remaining?

At the time of print, there were seven years and 90 days left to reverse the effects of climate change. For the updated time and more information, visit climateclock.world