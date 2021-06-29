Jayanagar resident crafts garden from old bottles

A 48-year-old Jayanagar resident has learnt a new craft during the lockdowns: turning waste into art objects.

Ravi S R has used old bottles, plates, bamboo and even gutter pipes to create pretty vases, wall hangings and fountains.

“As I could not leave the house to shop, I made use of whatever we had at home and then beautified it with a little paint,” he says.

He started with a vertical garden. “Because of space constraints, I was not able to have a full-fledged garden. So, I decided to create a vertical garden. I started with store-bought pots but then made my own, using plastic bottles we had lying at home,” says Ravi.

As he ran out of space at home, he started gifting his creations to friends and family. He is now decorating his office space with his ‘Do It Yourself’ (DIY) creations. Ravi works as the deputy manager at a textile machinery company. “I have started receiving requests to do tutorial videos, but I have not given it much thought,” he says.