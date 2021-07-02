Old Bengaluru’s fave rainy day snacks

Hurigalu

This is a mix of a variety of lentils. It is protein-rich and dry fried, and low on oil. This is perhaps one of the most nutritious munchy items you can find around these parts, but it is not as easy to find on the market as the kodubale. Hurigalu offers your palate a nuanced texture, with its mix of soft hurigadale (roasted chickpea), medium-hard peanut and the super hard moth beans. The chewy dry coconut flakes add to the fun. Chilli powder and asafoetida flavour hurigalu somewhat strongly, and you need strong teeth to enjoy this delight.

Bonda and bajji

Along with the aambode, these rank among Bengaluru’s beloved fried snacks. Traditionally, the filling in the bonda was potato, but newer bonda varieties, such as the batter-only uddina bonda, have made their appearance. Both bonda and bajji are deep-fried in a batter made from kadlehittu (besan). The balekai (raw banana) bajji, alugadde (potato) bajji and the mensinkai (chilli) bajji are top stars in the bajji line-up. Using the same batter, you can also make yum bajjis with vegetables like ridge gourd and brinjal. Best devoured hot.

Kodubale

These bangle-shaped fried snacks look golden when made right. The main ingredients are rice flour and dried coconut, seasoned with salt and asafoetida. Not a snack you can prepare in a jiffy, so plan out a leisurely session for it. Many instant food brands make kodubale now, and some are available online.