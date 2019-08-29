On my pinboard: Sanah Moidutty

Trained in Carnatic and Hindustani classical music as well as western vocals, Sanah Moidutty is the voice behind popular songs like ‘Afeemi’ (Meri Pyaari Bindu) and ‘Tu Hai’ (Mohenjo Daro). She has worked with several composers like AR Rahman, Vishal-Shekar and Sachin-Jigar and has also collaborated with band Sanam and singer Arjun Kanungo.

Sanah is also very popular on YouTube for her covers of Hindi and Malayalam songs like ‘Tere Mere Milan Ki’, ‘Kehna Hi Kya’, ‘Shyama Meghame’ and ‘Karutha Penne’, with views running into millions.

The multilingual singer can sing in English, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Bengali, Punjabi, Gujarati and Kannada.

Inspiration

Friends and family

Apart from the amazing musicians I see, I’m highly inspired by my family, my manager, my friends and all my team members.

I’m surrounded by hardworking and honest people and that pushes me to try and become a good person.

Book

Atlas Shrugged

My favourite book is Atlas Shrugged by Ayn Rand. Though I don’t agree with everything that’s written in it, the book has played a major role in shaping my thoughts.

Travel destination

Chennai

In India, my favourite place to visit is Chennai, though I love my hometown Mumbai. I have a special connect with that place because of the people I’ve met there. And the food is amazing: no trip to Chennai is complete without eating Murugan idli. Outside of India, Austria is my new favourite travel destination. I recently went there with my sister and it felt like heaven on Earth! The mountains, the architecture, the history and art, the quaint lanes and the lakes — everything is beyond beautiful.

Food

Chaat

Though I’m a big fan of South Indian food, chaat has to be my all-time favourite. I can never say no to ‘pani puri’ even if I’m really full.