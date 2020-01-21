Radio host on DH Changemakers

The ‘DH Changemakers 20 in 2020’ event, which took place on Saturday evening, was hosted by RJ Sriram Sullia. The event was held to commemorate the 20 young changemakers in a variety of fields. Sriram was approached to be a part of the initiative and lend his talents as a radio personality and a host for the event. “I was quite excited when we started talking about it. I felt like this was a much-needed initiative. I knew it had the power to influence people and infect the city with positivity,” he says.

While he was personally convinced of the influence, he was blown away when he saw it in action. He spoke about it on his show on Fever 104 FM. The response he received was incredible, he says.

“Listeners not only appreciated the effort but they too started nominating people they thought fit the bill of a changemaker.”

Among the hundreds of responses he received were people doing small but impactful activities like managing the traffic in their locality or those feeding and caring for stray dogs.

“I think recognising these people and bringing their stories to the forefront not only helps them do better but also influences countless number of others to do good,” he adds.

Speaking about the night of the event, he says it was fantastic. “It was a beautiful evening and it achieved what it set out to do, which was to ignite a spark of change”

“I was fascinated by the variety of people honoured, from a conservationist who has a butterfly park to a man that creates innovative prosthetics. It was an eye-opening event,” he says. He concludes that unlike other events that felicitate people for things they’ve already achieved, this one empowers those trendsetters that are just finding their footing.

“Conferring them with a title of changemaker to watch out for in 2020 is a brilliant way of motivating them to achieve greater things this year,” he says.