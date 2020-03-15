Technology is taking Kannada literature to the world

A new publishing house is addressing the Kannada literature lover’s problem of access by making books available in multiple formats.

Founded in 2019, MyLang Books Digital is the brainchild of Bengalurean techies Pavaman Prasad and Vasanth Kumar Shetty.

“Kannada books have rarely crossed the borders of Karnataka. Despite the demand, we don’t have a system to make them accessible to readers in other states and countries,” says Prasad.

He describes MyLang Books Digital as an effort to bring together Kannada writers and readers through technology.

Through its website and mobile app, readers can buy printed books, ebooks and audiobooks. “You can read books on your mobile and also listen to them,” says Prasad.

MyLang Book Digital hopes the potential of digital technology will encourage new genres in Kannada and provide a platform for talented new writers.

“Of late, stocking, transporting and maintaining printed books has become a challenge and calls for a lot of money. As Internet and mobile rates become cheaper, people have easier access to knowledge and entertainment,” he says.

Ebooks and audiobooks cannot be pirated as MyLang has put in place a high-level digital encryption system.

“It is not possible to copy or forward ebooks and audiobooks. Writers abroad have reached huge numbers of readers through this technology, and earned a lot by way of royalties,” he says, urging Kannada writers to explore newer possibilities.

Digital books are no threat to printed books. In fact, they extend the scope of book publishing. Ebooks are a godsend to people who know Kannada but can’t read the language. “Listening to books is an altogether new experience,” he explains.

More than a hundred Kannada books, ebooks and quite a few audiobooks are available on the MyLang Digital website mylang.in. The MyLang mobile app is available for Android phones now. It will be soon made available for iPhones and iPads.

Top authors on MyLang

Jogi

Vasudhendra

Karanam Pavan Prasad

Kapila B Humanabade

Girimane Shyama Rao

One book, three formats

For the first time, a Kannada book was released in three formats simultaneously --- print, ebook and audiobook.

Jogi’s (Girish Rao Hatwar) novel ‘Ashwathaman’, revolving around a film actor, can be read in print, and read or heard on the mobile.

Actor Vasistha Simha has read out the book (audiobook) for MyLang Books Digital.