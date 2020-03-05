Tips and tricks to get through the exam season

Many students of class 10, 12 and pre-university have begun writing their exams. Stress, anxiety and tension is something that every student has to deal with. Dr Ali Khwaja of the Banjara Academy gives parents and students tips on how to help their wards cope with stress and the last-minute scramble.

Don’t take emotions at face value

While some children display visible signs of anxiety, others might appear laid-back. Parents and guardians should not be misled by the child’s behaviour. Adults need to control their anger and provide the child with a systematic approach.

Control parental anxiety

Adults need to keep a check on their anxieties during their ward’s exams. Often, children feel scared and guilty about being the cause of their parents’ stress. The child might feel like he/she is not doing enough. It helps not to make exams the focus of the entire family.

Strike a balance

There are some sensitive children who are aware of their insecurities and shortcomings. Adults must try not to aggravate the child’s anxiety and guilt. Children may feel like they are not living up to expectations, especially if they are not performing very well. Provide them with a stress-free environment.

Give them their space

Yes, exams are important, but physical and recreational activities are equally necessary. These activities can be interspersed with studying. This way children can figure out what works for them. Fun activities can help children create a timetable for themselves and it indirectly increases productivity.

Stop comparisons

Comparing children to their friends or even yourself may seem like a good motivator, but it is actually counterproductive. Each child has challenges and insecurities. Using the classic phrase ‘when I was your age...’ will not help. Comparing their performance to that of another will demotivate them.

Try new techniques

Find ways to pique a child’s interest, especially in subjects that she or he struggles with. “Studying a particularly difficult topic even for a duration of 15 minutes can help the child retain information. Quickly switching to a subject of their preference will help keep up the momentum. This strategy is a good morale booster.