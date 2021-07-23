Try these street snacks at home

MIRCH BADA

INGREDIENTS

6 moti mirchi

1 tbsp cumin seeds

1 tbsp fennel seeds

1/2 tsp coriander seeds

1 tsp cashews

1 tsp raisins

1 small finely chopped onion

3 boiled potato mashed well

1 & 1/2 tsp red chilli

2 tsp coriander

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp garam masala

1/2 tsp dry mango powder

Salt as per taste

Coriander leaves - a handful chopped

1 bowl gram flour

1 tsp red chilli powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1 tsp crushed carom seeds

1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder

Water - as per requirement

Hot oil

A pinch of hing

Oil for frying

DIRECTIONS

Preparation of stuffing

Firstly, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, cashews and raisins. Sauté it on low flame for few seconds.

Then add onions and sauté on medium flame. When the raw smell of onion disappears add mashed potatoes and mix well.

Then add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, allspice mix/garam masala, dry mango powder and salt. Mix them well.

Add coriander leaves and turn off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool.

Preparation of batter

Take a bowl and add gram flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, carom seeds, roasted cumin powder and mix well.

Add little water at a time and make a medium-thick batter. Add hot oil and mix well.

Lastly, add asafoetida. Combine everything well and keep the batter aside.

Preparation of bada

Wash and dry the green chillies. Take each chilli and slit it in a way keeping it joined at the other end. Remove all the seeds.

Fill all the chillis with stuffing. Dip the chillies in the prepared batter. Make sure it is coated well from all sides. Then immediately fry it in hot oil.

Fry the badas till golden brown on all sides. Once done, place it on tissue paper to soak extra oil.

GIRMIT

INGREDIENTS

Girmit masala

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp mustard seeds

1/2 tsp cumin

3 garlic cloves, crushed

1 green chili

1 onion, finely chopped

1 tomato, finely chopped

Salt - as per taste

1/4 tsp turmeric powder

1 pinch asafoetida

1 tbsp jaggery

2 tbsp tamarind juice

2 tbsp water

Girmit

2 cup murmurs

1 tomato, finely chopped

1 onion, finely chopped

2 tbsp roasted chickpea powder

4 tbsp Girmit Masala

Coriander leaves, finely chopped - to taste

3 tbsp bhujia/sev/ namkeen

DIRECTIONS

Method to make

girmit masala:

Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and fry cumin, garlic buds, green chilies, onions.

After that add tomato, salt, spoon turmeric powder, asafoetida, jaggery, tamarind juice, water, mix well and cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Then let the mix cool down. Girmit masala is ready.

Method to make girmit

Add puffed rice, tomato, onion, roasted gram powder and chopped coriander leaves and girmit masala to the bowl and mix it well.

Transfer to a plate and spread thin bhujia/ sev/ namkeen or namkeen over it. Girmit is ready.