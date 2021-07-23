Try these street snacks at home

MIRCH BADA
INGREDIENTS
6 moti mirchi
1 tbsp cumin seeds
1 tbsp fennel seeds
1/2 tsp coriander seeds
1 tsp cashews
1 tsp raisins
1 small finely chopped onion
3 boiled potato mashed well
1 & 1/2 tsp red chilli
2 tsp coriander
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1/2 tsp garam masala
1/2 tsp dry mango powder
Salt as per taste
Coriander leaves - a handful chopped
1 bowl gram flour
1 tsp red chilli powder
1/2 tsp turmeric powder
1 tsp crushed carom seeds
1/2 tsp roasted cumin powder
Water - as per requirement
Hot oil
A pinch of hing
Oil for frying
DIRECTIONS
Preparation of stuffing
Firstly, heat oil in a pan and add cumin seeds, fennel seeds, coriander seeds, cashews and raisins. Sauté it on low flame for few seconds.
Then add onions and sauté on medium flame. When the raw smell of onion disappears add mashed potatoes and mix well.
Then add red chilli powder, coriander powder, turmeric, allspice mix/garam masala, dry mango powder and salt. Mix them well.
Add coriander leaves and turn off the flame. Allow the mixture to cool.
Preparation of batter
Take a bowl and add gram flour, red chilli powder, turmeric, salt, carom seeds, roasted cumin powder and mix well.
Add little water at a time and make a medium-thick batter. Add hot oil and mix well.
Lastly, add asafoetida. Combine everything well and keep the batter aside.
Preparation of bada
Wash and dry the green chillies. Take each chilli and slit it in a way keeping it joined at the other end. Remove all the seeds.
Fill all the chillis with stuffing. Dip the chillies in the prepared batter. Make sure it is coated well from all sides. Then immediately fry it in hot oil.
Fry the badas till golden brown on all sides. Once done, place it on tissue paper to soak extra oil.
GIRMIT
INGREDIENTS
Girmit masala
2 tbsp oil
1 tsp mustard seeds
1/2 tsp cumin
3 garlic cloves, crushed
1 green chili
1 onion, finely chopped
1 tomato, finely chopped
Salt - as per taste
1/4 tsp turmeric powder
1 pinch asafoetida
1 tbsp jaggery
2 tbsp tamarind juice
2 tbsp water
Girmit
2 cup murmurs
1 tomato, finely chopped
1 onion, finely chopped
2 tbsp roasted chickpea powder
4 tbsp Girmit Masala
Coriander leaves, finely chopped - to taste
3 tbsp bhujia/sev/ namkeen
DIRECTIONS
Method to make
girmit masala:
Heat oil in a pan, add mustard seeds and fry cumin, garlic buds, green chilies, onions.
After that add tomato, salt, spoon turmeric powder, asafoetida, jaggery, tamarind juice, water, mix well and cook on low flame for 3 to 4 minutes. Then let the mix cool down. Girmit masala is ready.
Method to make girmit
Add puffed rice, tomato, onion, roasted gram powder and chopped coriander leaves and girmit masala to the bowl and mix it well.
Transfer to a plate and spread thin bhujia/ sev/ namkeen or namkeen over it. Girmit is ready.
