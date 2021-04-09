100 garbage spots get a dramatic makeover

The solid waste management wing of the BBMP has teamed up with a volunteer group and transformed 100 garbage dumps. The Ugly Indian, a Bengaluru-based volunteer group, and BBMP marshals were part of the campaign.

The ‘black spots,’ spread over 27 constituencies, had become a perennial problem. A part of Swach Survekshan 2021, the cleaning-up began on February 15 and was done in 45 days.

MLAs, and ward solid waste management teams were asked to finalise four or five spots in each constituency. The solid waste department of the BBMP first did a deep-cleaning, after which The Ugly Indians stepped in to beautify it, according to a member of the group.

BBMP marshals then came into the picture to keep a strict vigil for the first few days. A spot qualifies as ‘transformed’ only if it stays clean for a minimum of seven days.

The BBMP says it will continue to reevaluate the spots every few weeks to ensure the efforts are sustained. “That is one of our biggest priorities right now,” says Randeep D, BBMP special commissioner, SWM.

Report violations

Starting April 5, volunteers are going on surprise inspections of the 100 spots. The BBMP and The Ugly Indians urge citizens to report violations to bbmpclean100@gmail.com.

What next?

The BBMP will soon be launching another campaign called Clean500. Building on the processes now developed, it will look at 500 spots and beautify them by the end of 2021.