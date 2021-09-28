4 photo editing apps to have on your phone

It takes a few, simple edits to elevate photographs from good to impressive. Metrolife brings you four apps that can help you achieve that. They are easy and fun to use, and are available for Android and iOS.

PicsArt

This one provides quirky stickers, appealing filters and multiple options to make collage with colourful borders, enough to spruce up your social media feeds. You can also share your ‘edit’ with 150 million followers of the app and your friends.

Snapseed

If you have prior experience in photo editing, you will adapt to Snapseed quickly for it offers advanced features. From a wide range of colours to exposure, brushes, reshaping tools and vintage filters, it has everything a detail-oriented person can ask for.

Adobe Lightroom

Coming from the Adobe portfolio, this brings you professional-level quality and controls. It can store your entire photo gallery on the cloud, without downsizing the resolution. The editing suite is impressive but if you want more, get the paid version. It offers a powerful photo-processing ecosystem.

VSCO

If you would like your social media page to have a certain theme and colour, go for VSCO. It offers an array of subtle and soft filters. The paid version gives more choices.