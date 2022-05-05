5 apps to make a mom’s life easier

Parents are busy people. Mothers even more. Ahead of Mother’s Day on Sunday, Metrolife curates a list of apps that will help mothers, whether they are working, stay-at-home or on a career break, manage their responsibilities, leisure time and health better. Available on Android and iOS.

Todoist: It lets you organise tasks related to your work and personal life separately. You can also set reminders for recurring errands. With the paid version, you can set up reminders based on time and location, and also receive workflow charts.

Spendee: As families grow, it becomes important to track the expenses. This international app is quite popular among Indians as it lets you key in your spendings on groceries, dining, shopping and transport, and provide an expense report every month. You can also track your income and savings by linking the app to your bank account.

Coursera: Upskilling is the need of the hour across industries and it is possible to do it online. Women looking to resume work after a career-break can scroll through the large inventory of courses listed on this app.

7 Minutes Workout: Parenthood can often push workouts to the back-burner. This app, therefore, offers seven-minute, high-intensity exercise videos that you can follow easily at home. The workout consists of 12 exercises of 30 seconds each and 10-second breaks.

Sleepy Sounds: New mothers can use this app to put their toddlers to sleep. It comes with a wide array of white noises, lullabies and nature sounds, accompanied with soothing animations and images. You can also record new sounds on it.