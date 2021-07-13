5 speech-to-text apps

Got a voice recording you want turned into text? Metrolife puts together apps that help you transcribe your conversations and save time.

Transcribe

This app converts any voice or video memo into quality transcriptions and supports 120 languages and dialects. Available only for iOS, the app is free to download. Most features are activated after you make in-house purchases.

Otter

Available for Android and iOS devices, the app works on real-time transcription which means you can search, edit and organise your files on the go. The app provides different plans, from basic (free) to premium (paid). Otter is ideal for meetings, interviews and lectures, and is designed mainly for mobile use.

Speechnotes

This easy-to-use free app lets you use it without insisting on the creation of an account. All you do is click on the microphone and start transcribing. It not only has built-in Google voice recognition tech, but can also recognise punctuation marks. Available on Google Play store, you might want to make in-app purchases if you want to enjoy premium features, but the free features are good enough for most users.

SpeechTexter

This app works both online and offline and is available only for Android devices. Adding phone numbers and addresses on this app is easy---it boasts a custom dictionary. SpeechTexter lacks punctuation, so you need to edit the transcription to make sure there are no grammatical errors.

iTranslate Converse

This app not only helps you convert your speech to text but also translates it. All you have to do is set two languages and you are good to go. iTranslate is capable of recognising 38 languages and can also work efficiently in noisy environments. Available only for iOS, the pro version calls for in-app purchases.