Affordable eat-all-you-can places in Bengaluru

Bengaluru is popular for catering to all, with enough variety and affordable prices. Metrolife brings you five eateries that offer unlimited food packages at reasonable rates.

Namma Ricebath

Raghuvanahalli Gate, Kanakapura Road

Namma Ricebath offers an incredible deal of unlimited pani puris for just Rs 29. But there is a catch. It’s more like a game. Once the person has more than two puris on their plate, the offer stands expired. So make sure you keep up with the pace.

Nammura Oota

Hosakerehalli Layout, Banashankari 3rd Stage

Nammura Oota is almost a decade old and witnesses an average of at least 70-80 customers a day. They offer an unlimited South Indian meal on a banana leaf for just Rs 50. The intention of having the rates low is to help the poor, says one of its staff members. “I have been a regular customer for three years. The food is very healthy, tasty and clean. It is not adulterated and feels like home-cooked food,” says Suresh V.

Gangotri Uttara Karnataka Mess

Marenahalli, Vijayanagar

The mess began in 2003 with the unlimited offer priced at Rs 15.

Now, almost two decades later, it has gone up to Rs 70. The unlimited meal consists of Uttara Karnataka delicacies, with the offer being open during both lunch and dinner.

“Before the pandemic hit us, we had an average of 250 customers a day. But now, it has dropped to 120-150. It is slowly picking up,”

says Manjunath Gajendragad, the owner.

Lassi Ghar

Byrasandra extension, Jayanagar

Although the eatery is seven years old, the unlimited offer was put on the table just nine months back.

They have a special deal of unlimited gol gappas for Rs 60 and unlimited chaat for Rs 150 per head. The offer has attracted students, with an average of at least 150 people visiting the place daily.

“One of my friends came up with this idea, and it has been working great so far,” says Syed Akmal, in-charge of the Jayanagar branch.

Karavali Fish Magic

Annaiah Reddy Layout, JP Nagar 6th Phase

The unlimited meal served on banana leaves for vegetarians and non-vegetarians is priced at Rs 80 and Rs 90, respectively. The hotel is three years old and has had this plan since its inception, drawing the attention of not less than 350-400 customers a day.

“We can’t always look at profit. We focus on satisfying our customers. Unlike other places that charge based on an extra bowl of rice, we serve as much as the customer wants to eat,” says Shanmukaiah GM.