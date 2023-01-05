‘Appu’ special sweet at Avarebele Mela

‘Appu’ special sweet at Avarebele Mela

Sree Vardhan Vellala,
  • Jan 05 2023, 23:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 05 2023, 23:53 ist
Avarebele Mela opened at National College grounds in Basavangudi on Thursday.

Bengaluru’s winter food festival Avarebele Mela opened in Basavanagudi on Thursday and will go on till Monday. In its 23rd edition now, the festival is an ode to the seasonal Hyacinth bean that is grown in Karnataka.

This time, the farmers will sell more than 100 varieties of dosas, vadas and ice creams made using avarekai, Geetha Shivakumar, owner of Sri Vasavi Condiments that organises the fair, said.

New items on the menu include avrekalu puff, avrekalu samosa, and avre Appu, a sweet prepared in honour of late actor Puneeth Rajkumar. The old and familiar avrekalu sonpapdi, avrekalu jalebi and avrekalu jamun will also be sold. The food is priced between Rs 20 and Rs 60. 

During inauguration, writer and philanthropist Sudha Murthy suggested the organisers to apply for a Geographical Indication (GI) tag for avarekai.

* From 10.30 am to 11 pm, till January 9, at National College grounds.

Check out DH's latest videos

