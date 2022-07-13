Bengalureans show increased interest in nature camps

Bengalureans are showing an increased interest in nature and wildlife camps, which also teach how to survive in the wild.

Participants across varied age groups have taken a liking to outdoor activities. Groups and individuals who host these camps say that being forced to stay indoors during the pandemic has encouraged many to attend the camps.

Naresh Raju, founder and CEO of Outdoor Beckons, says that their camps “offer wide experiences to children while experimenting with different elements”.

“They include teaching basics of survival like how and where to find water, build a fire, construct a temporary shelter, staying safe in varied weather conditions, and cooking food with minimal resources,” he says.

The group conducts around 15-20 camps every year and plans to host a weekend camp every month. “An increased interest is clearly visible. Most of our attendees are between seven to 16 years,” he says.

The camps are held in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and also the Himalayas. “We are looking at international camps too,” adds Naresh.

Vanalok, an eco-enterprise, conducts nature and wildlife camps once or twice a month. Camps for those between 10 and 50 include nature education, forest visit, and a trekking camp.

At the camp, one can learn how to trek carefully and build a safe space for hiding when in the wild. “The number of attendees is up by 40%. Most of our campers are college students and young professionals,” says Manjunath K S, co-founder, director and COO.

At Iquest Adventures, such camps are held for children during summer vacations and for adults throughout the year.

Sunand Sampath, owner, says that children are taught about the nuances of nature, forest ecology, its flora and fauna and about being a responsible traveller.

“Safety and risk assessment is taught here. They are also educated about how to tie a knot, basic first aid, map reading, outdoor cooking and tent pitching,” he says.

Mandatory quarantine during the pandemic and increased screen time has led to a drastic increase in parents sending children to these camps, he says. Participation at these camps is back to pre-pandemic levels, he adds.

The camps are held at Ramanagara, Agumbe, Savandurga, Manchinbele, along Kanakapura Road and other parts of Karnataka, and at the Western Ghats and Himalayas.

Combo activities

There is a significant spike in demand for all outdoor and adventure activities among Bengalureans, agrees Mahesh Nandeeshaiah, founder of Avathi Outdoors. There has been a 50% hike in campers since 2020, he points out. The platform offers programmes by experts for children, adults and mixed groups.

They have single-day camps and also longer programmes which combine mainstream activities such as wildlife and bird photography.

“At the workshops, people are trained to live harmoniously with nature (not kill animals or destroy fauna). Some skills taught are bushcraft, rope skills, making fire, foraging and being safe in the wild,” he says.