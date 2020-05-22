Bengaluru worries over Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has wreaked havoc in West Bengal and Odisha. With entire villages being drowned, the cyclone is the worst in decades, and has claimed 72 lives.

Several students and young professionals living in Bengaluru are concerned about their families back home.

Kolkata native Aishik Purkait says the devastation is unimaginable. “My 60-year-old mother said she has never seen a storm like this in her life,” says the Bengaluru resident. He shared images of homes with broken windows and balcony doors.

While his house is not directly affected he says the uprooted trees have cut off power supply. The coastal regions and villages are dotted with mud houses, almost all of which have been wiped away completely, he says.

PR professional Prachi Dani says her parents haven’t had electricity at home for two days. Her family has been living in Kolkata for generations.

“They don’t have any running or drinking water either. They’re managing with the vessels they had filled up earlier. Since the neighbouring building has water, they’ve been doing okay,” she says.

Terrifying Wednesday

City-based illustrator Sriya Singh, who has been with her parents in Kolkata throughout the lockdown, says that the storm was terrifying. “The rain and winds started from Tuesday night. There was no electricity and no network, which meant we had no access to the news,” she says.

While her family is safe, her school has completely collapsed. “It was on Wednesday night, when we were able to get information about the cyclone, that I realised the extent of the damage,” she says.

“West Bengal has been hit by multiple storms like this, making us more equipped to deal with it. But there is worry, people are checking on each other,” says Aishik.

“I wasn’t expecting such an intense storm, but ever since I saw the visuals of the cyclone on the news, I have been worried about my family,” says Nisha Singh, a recent graduate.

While she was able to get in touch with relatives in Kolkata, Nisha has been unable to speak to her parents in Durgapur. “My parents live in government quarters, which are quite old. I’m concerned about the state of our house since the cyclone seemed so violent.”

Prachi says that the storm has made people forget the pandemic. “The focus has completely shifted to Amphan due to the level of destruction it has caused,” she says.

Odisha experience

Tanushree Swain, an engineer living in Bengaluru, says the virus has amplified her concerns for her family in Odisha. “The cyclone is an additional problem to worry about in the current situation.”

She says poor phone connectivity is increasing fears about the well-being of people in Odisha.

“We have a ground opposite our building where vegetable sellers are putting up a makeshift market. I thought no one would be there after the storm. Seeing them with produce a day after made me realise how lucky I am to be able to shelter in place,” Sriya concludes.

Relief difficulties

Groups across Bengaluru are attempting to raise money towards relief, but pandemic restrictions are making it that much more difficult. They are trying to iron out logistics problems since the safety of volunteers is at stake.

Community groups

Bengali Assocations

Bengalee Association - 2536 6087

Rupayaan Bengali Cultural Association - 085531 76418

Bengali in Bangalore(BinB) - Public Facebook page

Odia Associations

Orissa Cultural Association - 2354 5002