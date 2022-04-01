City-based psychiatrist wins global award 

Dr Sachin Nagendrappa, assistant professor of psychiatry, St Johns Medical College, was awarded the Global Schizophrenia award 2022 from the Schizophrenia International Research Society, USA recently. The Bengaluru doctor was honoured for his research and continuous work in the field.

His research began during his MD with the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS).

“My research focuses on the clinical and biological aspects of treatment-resistant schizophrenia and postpartum psychosis,” he says. Sachin has collaborated with international and national research projects funded by UNICEF and ETH Switzerland.

Sachin’s research focuses on understanding and the management of schizophrenia.

“I am currently working with a university and trying to initiate a randomised control trial to find the efficacy of a particular drug,” explains Sachin.

As a resident student at NIMHANS, Sachin worked under the guidance of Dr G Venkatasubramanian, a known name in the field. “Under his guidance, as a junior resident, I worked on the clinical cognitive and neurobiological effects of the drug given for schizophrenia,” he says.

Increasing awareness

People generally believe that patients suffering from it are violent, and that there is no cure. “Schizophrenia is a severe mental illness. There are many sides to the condition like withdrawn behaviour, refusal to talk, difficulties in cognitive abilities like attention and concentration withdrawn behaviours, and high rates of suicide,” Sachin says.

There are many effective treatments available if the illness is identified at the earliest. The stigma should go away, says Sachin adding, “Despite the increased awareness, many still resort to black magic and religious beliefs.”

The pandemic has worsened the mental health crisis in India, he says. “Not just schizophrenia but there has been an increase in cases of depression, anxiety, or psychosis thanks to the lockdowns, isolation, job losses and financial obstacles,” says

Sachin.

Better research needed

Media’s portrayal of mental health, especially after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, has helped, he notes. “People are showing more interest in seeking professional help.”

Research on the field is still at its infancy in India, he opines. “We must emphasise on research at the undergraduate level by experts such as Indian Council of Medical Research, Alliance India etc. People from rural areas must be more aware about the disease,” he says.