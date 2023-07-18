Eateries may curtail menus for late night hours

Many restaurants are contemplating smaller menus for post-peak hours if the government allows them to stay open round the clock. The Bruhat Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) has appealed to the government and police to allow 24/7 operations for restaurants.

Though the government had earlier agreed to let restaurants stay open through the day, the police have been insisting on them shutting shop by 1 am, says P C Rao, president of BBHA.

A limited menu during lean hours (post 11 pm), additional shifts and hiring more staff are some changes that Divya S, partner at Rameswaram Cafe, is contemplating.

“This move is absolutely necessary in a city like Bengaluru,” says Divya. However, for her, working 24/7 comes with practical difficulties. “Our kitchens are deep cleaned every day and it takes three hours. So we will probably close from 2 am to 5 am. We may set up a smaller kitchen for those hours,” she says.

Focus on commercial areas

Empire Hotel will keep its busiest outlets open through the day, while the ones that don’t have high footfalls will follow the old timings, says Ramshad N M, the chain’s general manager.

“Our outlets in Koramangala, Church Street and Shivajinagar will benefit hugely from this change,” he says, adding that a smaller, more basic menu will be needed for the late hours.

Some restaurants, like Burma Burma, are looking at a new space with a menu that is more suited for quick, late night meals. “Our current locations, Indiranagar and Rest House Road, are in residential areas. We’re open to setting up a branch in a more commercial area with a menu that features burgers and rolls, unlike the elaborate sit-down menu at Burma Burma,” shares Ankit Gupta, co-founder.

According to P C Rao, restaurants working round the clock will benefit those working at night, students studying late into the night, and travellers with arrivals and departures at odd hours. “Obviously, not all restaurants will be able to stay open. We are aiming for at least one or two in each area. It is not just about the food, people will also have access to proper washrooms which are normally shut during the wee hours,” he says. This will generate more income and employment, states Rao, who hopes the government will provide the go-ahead before August 1.

Not for everyone

Diwakar Rao, owner of Airlines Hotel on Museum Road, welcomes the move but shares his concerns. “For a drive-in, open air place like mine, safety is a concern. I think it will be a problem dealing with customers driving up drunk. I see it as a drain on our resources—wages and electricity bills,” he says.