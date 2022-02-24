How to report animal cruelty

The death of Lara, a street dog in Jayanagar on January 29, has sparked outrage. Its caretakers have filed a case of animal cruelty against Adi Narayana Naidu (grandson of a former MP), who allegedly ran over the dog with his car.

Metrolife asked representatives from animal shelters and NGOs how citizens can file a complaint against animal cruelty.

Counselling for negligent parenting

Compassion Unlimited Plus Action (CUPA) deals with around 360 animal cruelty cases every year. Sandhya Madappa, president-trustee of CUPA, says, “In cases where pet owners don’t provide water or food to pets or keep them tied or in a cage all day, we counsel them as the first step.”

Charlies Animal Rescue Centre (CARE) handles around 40-45 such cases in a month. Aniruddha Ravindra, animal welfare officer with CARE and a member of the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) says, “In negligence cases, usually by first-time pet parents, we counsel them, keep an eye on them and follow up.”

Police complaints in critical cases

In cases of cruelty where a dog is harmed/beaten, you should approach the police or the SPCA, who will then confiscate it.

In such incidents, witnesses or caretakers of the dog have to visit the police station.

“If there is no physical harm, the complaint will be a Non-Cognizable Report (NCR). If there is bodily harm to the animal, then a First Information Report (FIR) is filed,” says Sandhya.

You will have to write about the nature, kind and particulars of the cruelty committed in the complaint, says advocate Alwyn Sebastian, who fights six to seven such cases in a month.

“The list is specified under Section 11 of the Prevention of Cruelty against Animals Act, 1960. Usually, photographs or videos of the incident, accompanied with a veterinary examination report, and proof of the location of the animal, are needed,” he adds.

Once the police registers an FIR, the investigation begins. “The police would summon and record the statements of witnesses, collect documentary evidence or tools, weapons (used to harm the animal), and proceed to file either a chargesheet in court or a B report (in cases where the accused is absconding or there is no evidence),” Alwyn adds.

About evidence-gathering, Sandhya says, “CCTV footage makes it easier to push for an FIR. Along with other proofs, an autopsy is also done. This can be time-taking.”

In cases where you find an animal critically injured, dial 112 immediately. The Hoysala police will rush to the site and investigate the incident further.

“After this, one may contact an animal welfare NGO and SPCA,” says Aniruddha.

Outdated laws

Sandhya Madappa laments the dated laws governing animal cruelty. The fine for killing an animal hasn’t changed since the 1960s and is at Rs 50, she informs. “Imprisonment never happens,” she adds.

Advocate Alwyn Sebastian is representing the case of Lara. He says, "The perpetrators are found in about 75% cases but most of them get away with a bail as the offence is a bailable one.”

Activist meets top cop to discuss animal welfare

Priya Chetty-Rajagopal, Trustee of CJ Memorial Trust, met city police commissioner Kamal Pant recently to discuss animal welfare measures and police initiatives. She submitted a letter to Pant, emphasising the need for training and supporting animal lovers, for every police station to have posters on animal welfare laws and rights, and to hold meetings on animal welfare issues regularly.