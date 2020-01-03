Iconic characters set to return to the big screen

Animated movies, often seen as just for the little ones, entertain the young and old alike. And 2020 is all set for the return of some classic characters and the introduction of a few new ones. Metrolife looks at a few of the top releases of the year.

Sonic the Hedgehog

The movie ran into some trouble with the design of its lead character when the trailer dropped last year. After a full redesign, fans are now looking forward to see the iconic video game character come alive on the big screen. The movie is set to be a Valentine’s day release.

Onward

This fantasy drama follows the journey of two elf brothers (voiced by Tom Holland and Chris Pratt) who set out to find out if there's still some magic left in their mystical world. They are on a mission to bring back their father who had died when they were younger. Onward is set to hit screens in India on March 6.

Scoob!

The popular detective dog, Scooby-Doo is back to show us how he met his friends and eventually formed the Mystery Inc. The team is set to face their most challenging case ever- to stop the dogcalypse. We will have to wait till May 15 to find out if they succeed.

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run

One of the most iconic pairs, SpongeBob and Patrick, come together in the third edition of the SpongeBob movies. ‘The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge on the Run’ follows the best friends' adventurous journey to the Lost City of Atlantic to bring back SpongeBob's beloved pet, Gary the snail. Witness a tale of friendship that keeps the duo alive in on a dangerous adventure on May 22.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Looks like it's the season for origins and backstories as ‘Minions: The Rise of Gru’ is said to show us the Minions' firsty encounter with a young Gru. It is expected to release on June 19, 2020.

Bob's Burgers: The Movie

Speaking of how animation isn’t only for children, the Fox series of the same name which has an ardent adult following is getting it’s own movie. The adventures of the Belcher family is second of the studio’s shows to hit the big screens after The Simpsons. It will see a July 17 release.

The Croods 2

The pre-historic family is back this year to face their biggest danger yet -- another family. What will happen in what seems to be a family face-off? Looks like we'll have to wait till December 18 to find out.