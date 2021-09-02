IRAS officer displays art shecreated during lockdowns

An IRAS officer is exhibiting her oil paintings at a show this weekend.

Meghna Sharma, hailing from Assam and working as a Railway officer, is presenting an exhibition titled ‘Lanes of Life’ at the Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath.

What started out as an activity to keep her two daughters occupied during the lockdowns eventually led her to reconnecting with her passion for art.

“During my childhood, art was a big part of my life. But, as I grew up and entered civil service, I had less and less time to devote to art. While I visited art galleries religiously, I never really had the time to practise art,” she says.

All of that changed when Bengaluru went into its first lockdown in March 2020. Meghna used her spare time to paint and test out new mediums. “I am interested in creating portraits and capturing reality in them. I first started with portraits of my kids and friends and family, and slowly expanded to what I saw in the outside world,” she tells Metrolife.

Even after Meghna returned to her routine, she continued to make time for art. “The pandemic made me realise the importance of art in my life. It brings me a sense of balance and peace,” says the self-taught artist. Her show is inspired by the changing life she saw in Bengaluru and other cities during the pandemic, she says.

‘Lanes of Life’ is on from

September 3 to 5, 10.30 am to 7.30 pm, at Gallery 1, Karnataka Chitrakala Parishath, Kumara Krupa Road.