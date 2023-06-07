Kannada book review magazine launched

Bahuvachana Sahitya Vimarshe, a Kannada book review magazine, was launched on Sunday at Suchitra Film Society, Banashankari.

Writers Vivek Shanbhag, Deepa Ganesh, Sandeep Naik, and Siraj Ahmed have come together to create this magazine. The bi-monthly publication will feature reviews, analyses, and research pieces. “We hope to become a destination for enthusiastic readers and literary fans,” Siraj told Metrolife. It will mainly focus on Kannada literature’s socio-cultural and political dimensions. Siraj shared that their vision is to “critique and reflect on literary works”. It aims to be independent of publishers’ influence and to cover works across all genres. The magazine is priced at Rs 50. An annual subscription is also available at Rs 300.

For details contact 63600 32206 or 80733 21430.