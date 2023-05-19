Mysore pak rules on election results day

Mysore pak was the most loved sweet in Bengaluru this past week, as the results of the Karnataka elections became the talking point. Shops across the city saw a 40% to 60% hike in sales of the popular sweet.

Over the years, the sweet, made from gram flour, sugar and ghee, takes centre stage during the election season, say sweet shop owners.

India Sweet House, a recent entrant to the Mysore pak market, offers the sweet in hard and soft varieties, and in flavours such as cashew and almond. Started in 2021, the chain sources core dairy products for the sweets from its own dairy farm. “When the election results were announced, we saw a 40% surge in Mysore pak sales,” says Vishwanath Murthy, founder. He says customer preference moved from motichoor laddus to Mysore pak last week.

Another popular sweet shop with multiple outlets received huge orders on the day of election results. “Early morning, when the counting had not yet begun, we got calls from politicians for several big boxes. Some were so sure of their thumping victory that they didn’t even wait to see if the voting trends were in their favour,” a shop manager told Metrolife. The brand sold 500 kg of the sweet last weekend.

For all occasions

Asha Sweet Center says Mysore pak has become synonymous with celebrations in Karnataka. But since it is rich in ghee, it isn’t the most affordable and convenient sweet to distribute. “So, on occasions like election results day, we make small barfi-sized pieces for distribution,” says N Mayur Garg, owner. Founded in 1951, the shop in Malleswaram has earned a name for its crisp Mysore pak. “This is the traditional version, which is harder. But, the majority of Bengalureans gravitate towards our softer variety now. It has grown in popularity only in the last 30-40 years,” he says.

Another popular store, Sri Venkateshwara Sweetmeat Stall in Balepet, was set up in 1954. Third generation owner, Raghu Setty, recounts instances of the sweet being central to many celebrations. “We have had people come and purchase it for politicians like Rahul Gandhi and Narendra Modi. Cricketer Dhoni too paid a visit once,” he recalls. Exam results too added to the business last week. “When school and college results are out, the sales shoot up,” he adds.

V C Hariprasad, who moved away from the family-owned business and opened his own store — Sri

Venkateshwara Sweet-Meat Stall — in Gandhi Bazaar, says Mysore pak sales went up by 60% on the day of the election results. He recalls a memory from the last election season: “One minister from Bengaluru gifted our Mysore pak to Narendra Modi, and the PM enjoyed it.”

A piece of history

Legend has it that in the 19th century, the royal chef Kakasura Madappa came up with a delectable sweet made with gram flour, sugar and ghee for Krishnaraja Wodeyar IV (1902 to 1940), whose rule is described as a golden era in Mysuru history. With the king’s approval, the treat went on to gain popularity not only in south India but across the country. Successors of Madappa continue to sell the sweet in Mysuru.

How sweet!

After a spat on live television with BJP IT head Amit Malviya, journalist Rajdeep Sardesai caused a stir online by gifting him a box of Mysore pak. Sardesai tweeted a picture of the box. Social media had a quibble: why did he choose a non-Karnataka brand?