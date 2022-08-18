NGO creates card game on freedom fighters

To mark India’s 75th year of Independence, an NGO from Ramanagara has launched a card game to highlight 40 lesser-known freedom fighters.

Called Azaadi 1.0, the deck of cards has two facts about each freedom fighter.

“It took us close to two years to create it,” says Ajit Babu, cofounder, Silk and Wood Art Research Institute (SWARI). The NGO also has an office in RT Nagar.

From Kerala’s Kelappan to Manipur’s Rani Gaidinlui, the game brings to light contributions of freedom fighters often neglected by mainstream media, he says.

It is four-player game. “Even kids above 10 years can play it,” he points out.

Initially, the NGO wanted to create a board game but the pandemic dampened the plans. “We wanted to work with wood artisans and toymakers and create a sturdy board game. But many craftsmen went back home during the second wave of Covid-19. As things are getting back to normal, we are thinking of reviving the plan,” he shares. SWARI has four more board games planned around India’s independence.

The NGO works with the silk and wood artisans of Channapatna and Ramanagara. “The proceeds from the card game will go towards improving the educational and health facilities for these communities,” he informs.

Available for Rs 299 at swari.org/product-page/azaad