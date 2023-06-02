Pride month to celebrate queer art, poetry, businesses

This Pride month is lined up with multiple events across the country and Bengaluru is taking centre stage. The city is set to witness a host of discussions, cultural events, flea markets and parties, all celebrating the queer community.

Metrolife curates a list of forthcoming events for LGBTQIA+ individuals and their allies.

Extragayvanza

Gaysi, a media platform and safe zone for queer desis, will host an all-day queer party in association with a beer brand. Guests can explore queer-owned brands, enjoy live music and try their hands at cocktail making. Group discussions and face painting will be other highlights.

“The purpose is to create more social spaces for queer people by taking over normal ones, so that there’s a safe space for them to mingle. We also want to encourage queer artists,” says Sakshi, the founder of Gaysi.

Entry free. June 4, Noon-8 pm, at Bira 91 Taproom, Koramangala.

Imperfectly Queer, OFC Pride Bingo

The Healing Liberation Project (HLP) hosts community events for learning, reflection and radicalisation in a safe setting. After a positive response from the previously conducted event, ‘A Day in Your City and Urban Loneliness’, HLP will organise ‘Imperfectly Queer and OFC Pride Bingo’. Revolving around the theme of queer joy, the month-long event will feature poetry, art and music. The audience will be given prompts, based on which they will have the chance to recite poetry and create art. There will also be book and movie discussions. “Being queer is not just about one’s gender identity or sexual orientation but much more and we provide a safe space for everyone,” says Arshiya, who leads the project.

Entry free. Till June 30. The event will be held online and offline. Participants who sign up will get details of the venue two days before the event.

Bangalore Queer Film Festival

Like its annual editions since 2009, the Bangalore Queer Film Festival (BQFF) will have a wide range of film screenings. BQFF aims to provide a platform for independent filmmakers and to showcase the works from non-western locations experimenting with LGBTQIA+ themes.

In 2022, BQFF had screened films such as ‘Why so straight?’ (about a queer artist), ‘My mother’s girlfriend’ (a son confronts his mother’s love for another woman) and ‘Begum Parvathi’ (two women meet online).

Follow @ _bqff_ on Instagram for the schedule.

2023 LGBTQI+ APAC Forum: A Day of Transformation

Out & Equal 2023 LGBTQI+ APAC Forum, Asia Pacific’s LGBTQI+ workplace inclusion event, returns to its offline format this year. The event is in collaboration with Pride Circle, a diversity and inclusion organisation. Keynote speakers include Zainab Patel and Utkarsh Saxena (the petitioners for the ongoing same-sex marriage case at the Supreme Court) and employee resource group (ERG) leaders.

July 11, 9 am-5 pm, at The Ritz-Carlton, Residency Road.

Satrangi Mela (Pride Edition)

The flea-market will feature pop-ups by queer-owned brands. One can shop for clothes, skincare products and art pieces. There will also be performances, games, and an open mic.

June 18, 12 noon, at Indiranagar Social.

Pride Parade

The Bangalore Pride Parade is one of the highlights of the Pride month. Hundreds are expected to join the parade. Participants can show up in colourful attire. Live music and energetic performances are scheduled.

June 3. Venue yet to be announced