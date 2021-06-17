Sanchari Vijay’s death shows price of helmetless riding

Sanchari Vijay, the National Award-winning actor who died in a motorcycle accident, might have survived had he worn a helmet.

Dr Arun L Naik, the neurosurgeon who treated Vijay, said chances of survival are way higher in head injury cases if the impact is reduced by a helmet.

Not many are aware of how important it is to protect the head while riding, doctors say. Violation of the helmet rule is rampant. In 2020, Bengaluru police booked a mind-boggling 31.84 lakh cases against those riding without helmets.

“People must not follow the rules out of fear of the police. They must do it for their family. We unfortunately lost a gifted performer,” BR Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police (traffic), told Metrolife.

Police give safety lessons, at a training centre, for riders who commit offences over and over again. “Only after they pass an exam do we release their vehicle,” Gowda says.

M A Saleem, additional director general of police, says people riding on the outskirts of the city flout helmet rules more than those riding in the heart of the city. “Only in the Central Business District do we see people riding with helmets. On the outskirts and in rural areas, many people don’t care. But they are in greater danger as vehicle speeds are higher on highways and empty roads,” says the former additional commissioner of police (traffic).

The National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) has conducted several studies on the role of helmets in preventing head injury.

Dr Gururaj G, former director of Nimhans and senior professor of epidemiology, says, “Whenever a crash happens, because the head hits the ground or any solid object nearby, a certain amount of energy is generated inside. That is transferred within the brain and leads to a lot of damage. It could be in the form of concussion, haemorrhage, contusion or skull fracture.”

He added that the helmet provides a cushion to the injury. “With a helmet, the severity of the injury is reduced. Helmets reduce deaths by 40 per cent and severity of the injury by 60 per cent. The brain is important because it regulates human activity,” he adds.

Police believe strict action against violators in recent times has reduced fatalities. In Bengaluru, 103 helmetless riders died in accidents in 2020 as compared to 137 in 2019. “The compliance level is higher in Bengaluru than in Chennai and Hyderabad,” Gowda says.

The deterrence level is better as the fine is no longer Rs 100. Also, victims can’t claim accident insurance in case of helmetless riding, notes Saleem.

“A quality helmet, which meets the safety standards, costs Rs 1,000. But many opt for Rs 100 products. It’s as good as not wearing a helmet,” said Anith, who runs Furst Gear, a shop for motorcycle accessories.

The ECE and DOT standards, approved in Europe and the US respectively, are better than ISI, according to Anith.

Helmet facts

In 2016, police began penalising pillion riders not wearing helmets. Earlier, the rule applied only to riders.

The fine for helmetless riding, according to the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Act, is Rs 1,000. The state government has revised it to Rs 500. Riders who don’t wear helmets could have their licence suspended for three months. On June 1, the government banned the sale of helmets without the ISI mark.

Use your head

The death of actor Sanchari Vijay after a bike accident is yet another reminder about the importance of helmets. The National Award-winning actor was riding pillion on a high-end sports bike, ridden by his friend Naveen, when it rammed into an electric pole on Bannerghatta Road last Saturday. Vijay suffered irreversible brain damage and passed away on Tuesday. Naveen is reportedly out of danger. Neither was wearing a helmet.

(With inputs from Jagadish Angadi)