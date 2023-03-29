Seven home chefs dishing out elaborate iftar meals

Home chefs in Bengaluru have upped their iftar game this season. Metrolife brings a selection of snacks and sweets across cuisines and styles.

Kutchi delicacies

Run by Yassir and Saad Siraj, Anisa’s Kitchen on Mosque Road serves traditional Kutchi Memon food. Their iftar menu is known for warki samosas. One can choose from three fillings — chicken, lamb and vegetarian. Cutlets, kebabs, kaati rolls, khichra and biryani are also among their signatures.

“The Russian cutlet is popular because it comes with fried and crunchy vermicelli,” says Yassir, adding that prices start from Rs 30. Other options are pita pockets, saffron and rose sherbet, chicken and mushroom tarts, bruschetta with a range of toppings and shikampur (with boiled egg or fried onion filling). They also boast an extensive dessert section, spanning eclairs, cupcakes, sticky toffee cake, qubani ka meetha, and matka phirni.

Call 98458 78300

Hyderabadi feast

Faheema Abbas Sait’s business, Faheema’s Kitchen, is sought after mostly for her biryani, but her iftar snacks are also popular. This year, she has unconventional dishes like prawns pocket, chicken cheese rolls, Schezwan chicken spring rolls and chicken shaslik on her menu (starting at Rs 300 for 10 pieces). Mutton samosa, mutton bheja pakoda, teetar fry and dahi vada are some traditional options.

Call 97400 83312

Fusion fun

Momina Javed, proprietor of Al Jawad Kitchen, is selling customisable snack boxes. You can choose from chicken and mayo sandwiches, chicken, cheese and mayonnaise subs, spring rolls and samosas. “They also come with tender coconut pudding, which gets sold out in no time,” shares Momina. Her meal kits, on the other hand, comprise biryani, haleem, and even noodles. The main course changes everyday, informs Momina. Topped with dry fruits and custard cream, shahi tukda is another hit.

Call 72592 95341

Chaat galore

Sital Garodia has a wide array of vegetarian snacks. “Dahi vada, bread pakoda, and sandwiches are current favourites,” Sital says. Street food like bhel puri, papdi chaat and Kolkata-style samosas also feature on the menu in the range of Rs 80 to Rs 120.

The Cox Town resident changes the menu on a daily basis. She offers delivery within Cox Town at a fixed rate of Rs 30. Beyond that, it is subject to Dunzo charges.

Contact 97424 93406 on WhatsApp

Healthier options

Sarah Raiyan is rustling up snacks that are “light on the palate” and “desserts that are mildly sweet”. On the roster are North Indian style dahi bhalle, tender coconut souffle, customised sandwiches, shawarmas, brownies and tea cakes, priced between Rs 30 and Rs 190. “For same-day delivery, I close orders by 3 pm,” says the HBR Layout resident. She is also taking orders for customised iftar boxes starting at Rs 90.

Call 98407 94972