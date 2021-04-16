Tree-cutting docs online, but searching not easy

For the first time ever, the BBMP is putting online permission letters issued to cut trees.

Citizen groups welcome the development, but the attempt to provide transparency falls short, with no ward-wise search. The permissions are uploaded as a single PDF file, and it is not easy for citizens to search for information relevant to their neighbourhood.

The documents are available only in Kannada.

“We received orders to update the BBMP website and we have done as instructed,” says Ranganathaswamy, deputy conservator of forests.

It is mandatory for private individuals and organisations to seek permission from the municipal authorities to prune branches and axe trees on streets, and even within their property.

The civic body has issued permission for pruning branches of at least 350 trees in the last three months, according to documents provided to the High Court in a case questioning the legality of BBMP’s tree felling operations.

The BBMP has also allowed the complete axing of 22 trees since November last year.

The figures cover permission sought by individuals, organisations and government agencies undertaking infrastructure works. These permissions were granted despite an order from BBMP’s deputy tree officer, dated April 2019, stating permission cannot be granted for felling of any tree unless it is a threat to life or property.

All other requests are reviewed by an expert committee. The BBMP’s tree officer is expected to submit a report to the court whenever it grants emergency permission.

“This can be a great alternative to the public hearings the BBMP used to do before felling of trees. It is not possible for everyone to attend public hearings but if the details are online, it is so much better,” says Akshay Heblikar, director of NGO Eco-watch.

He suggests the BBMP also state online the purpose of tree cutting.

See it here

Letters issued to cut trees can be seen on the official BBMP website, under the forest department tab, in a 700-page PDF titled ‘Tree Cutting Details’.

When Metrolife checked, the website had uploaded permissions issued to cut trees in areas such as Yelahanka, Shanti Nagar and Kodigehalli.