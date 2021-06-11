Weather forecast: cool days ahead

The southwest monsoon has set in, and Bengaluru can expect light to moderate rainfall till the end of the week.

The city has received eight per cent excess pre-monsoon showers this season, the highest in the last 15 years, according to the weather office.

Cyclone Tauktae, which hit the Karnataka coast, is partially responsible for bringing in heavy rains and gusty winds. C S Patil, director of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told Metrolife, “The city is much cooler in June than in April and May.”

As things stand, there is no fear of floods, says an employee of the Karnataka State Natural Disaster Monitoring Centre. “In case of floods, we provide dynamic weather alerts and early warnings,” she says.