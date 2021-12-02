With no cops at fixed-fare booths, auto rides get dearer

A majority of Bengaluru’s fixed fare auto booths are closed, encouraging auto drivers to demand exorbitant fares.

Before the pandemic broke out, the city had 20 such booths, ensuring vulnerable passengers at busy locations were not fleeced, but only five remain.

Dr B R Ravikanthe Gowda, joint commissioner of police, traffic, says the need for such booths has come down since the advent of ride-hailing apps. “We are not closing the booths but only saying passengers’ preferences have changed in favour of platforms like Ola, Uber and Yulu,” he says.

When Metrolife brought to his notice how passengers were at the mercy of auto drivers, he said the booths would soon resume work, especially at Metro stations, bus stations and railways stations.

“The option of a pre-fixed auto stand will be offered to people,” he told Metrolife. “We are talking to the Metro authorities about this.”

Citizens are also complaining that policemen who stand around at busy junctions aren’t booking auto drivers who demand extra. “We are booking them but they use the sentimental card saying it is Covid time and they are in debt,” he says.

Booths manned by policemen, who used a chart to fix fares, were first introduced in 2005 when autos and buses were the main modes of transport in Bengaluru. “Passengers were complaining of harassment from auto drivers then. But other modes of transport have taken over and those stands have lost their relevance. But they continue to be used by some passengers,” M A Saleem, Additional DGP administration tells Metrolife.

He recollects the booths were first introduced during his tenure. “They were hugely successful,” he says.

Dr B Suresh Kumar, chief traffic warden, says autos, reduced in number till two months ago, are now back in full strength. “Many drivers are overcharging at bus stands, railway stations and Metro stations,” he says.

Passengers are complacent and don’t bother to register complaints, and that encourages unscrupulous drivers, he observes.

“They must report overcharging and any harassment to the nearest traffic police station. The Bengaluru traffic police is active on Facebook. Educating the educated is the only way to curb overcharging,” says Suresh.

A senior member of a prominent auto drivers’ union says the police are hand in glove with auto drivers at many locations.

“They encourage them because they get a cut. You see policemen collecting fines everywhere but you never find one near a pre-fixed auto stand. Ever wondered why?” he says.

Auto drivers in the city contend that the pandemic woes and increasing fuel prices force them to charge extra fares.