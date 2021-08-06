MG Srinivas to play YouTuber in next film

MG Srinivas is on a roll. He is busy writing scripts as well as preparing for a horror-comedy ‘Andalamma’, which will go on floors soon. Always ready to try new things, the actor-director after ‘Srinivasa Kalyana’ and ‘Birbal Trilogy Case 1: Finding Vajramuni’, wanted a new project to keep him busy.

In a candid chat with Metrolife, he talks about the film and his other upcoming projects.

Tell us about ‘Andalamma’.

When an actor works on a romantic comedy, they often end up being offered similar roles. I was looking for a story in a different genre. I didn’t want to be stereotyped, which is why I keep trying different things. I had been listening to many scripts but nothing was captivating. My friend Nuthan Umesh and I were discussing varied film stories, and he told me the film’s storyline and title. He also told me about how differently the film could be executed, which got me really excited.

What is the film about?

As the film’s poster reveals, the story centres around a pot, similar to those which are often used in villages to store things. I play a YouTuber, who is excited about paranormal activities and discovering new things. The film revolves around how a pot comes to my character’s house, who it belongs to, conversations with it etc.A pot or ‘Hande’ is often referred to as an ‘Ande’ in North Karnataka. The ghost in the pot is thus referred to as ‘Andalamma’.

How are you preparing for the role?

While I have acted in films that I have directed, not being the captain of this project allows me more time to prepare for the role. I sit every day with the team as the script is developing. There will be many things like mannerisms, and variations to the character that I will have to work on. We should start the shoot by September.

‘Thimmarusu’, the Telugu version of ‘Birbal’ is doing well…

I am very excited that the story was able to transcend industries and is doing well. I was involved in the initial stages of the film when remake rights were being discussed and was in constant touch with the team. I wanted a known actor to be cast in the remake and Satyadev Kancharana was a perfect choice. When a remake does well, the original gets attention too, which will, in turn, bring the audience’s attention towards the Kannada film industry.

What is happening with ‘Old Monk’ and ‘Birbal 2’?

‘Old Monk’, a romantic comedy, is in the post-production stage. We are looking for a release date but also want to observe and see how other film releases happen. The film’s trailer will release on August 26.Since the Telugu version of ‘Birbal’ has got much appreciation, we plan to shoot ‘Birbal 2’ in Kannada and Telugu at the same time.

Are you working on any other scripts?

I’m also parallelly working on an action thriller, which might start before ‘Birbal 2’. It is based on a heist and is something I always wanted to work on. I was always impressed with films like ‘Ocean’s Eleven’, ‘Italian Job’. Heist thrillers always need a big budget, which is what I was waiting for. At the moment, I won’t be able to reveal more.