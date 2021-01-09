Movies and shows to binge on

If online group games and Netflix parties aren’t your cup of tea, why not have a binge party for yourself. Here are some shows and movies on various OTT platforms that will keep you hooked.

Anne with an e - Netflix

The show chronicles the coming of age story of Anne Shirley, an imaginative, strong-willed orphan who transforms the lives of those she encounters after mistakenly being sent to live with elderly siblings Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, on Prince Edward Island in 1890. The show is a reimaging of the classic book Anne of Green Gables

Andhaghaaram - Netflix

Andhaghaaram is a psychological thriller movie that talks about the lives of three people who are all dealing with different challenges of life. We follow the stories of Selvam, a blind library clerk desperate to make some money with his limited exorcism skills; Dr Indran, a psychiatrist out to avenge his family’s death; and Vinod, a depressed cricket coach haunted by an unknown caller. These narratives are bound by a supernatural thread — a telephone that connects you to the world of the

dead.

Queen’s Gambit - Netflix

It is an American coming-of-age period drama miniseries based on Walter Tevis’s 1983 novel of the same name. Beginning in the mid-1950s and proceeding into the 1960s, the story follows the life of an orphaned chess prodigy, Beth Harmon, during her quest to become the world’s greatest chess player while struggling with drug and alcohol dependency. She develops friendships with several people and continues to win games and reaps the financial benefits of her success, but also becomes more dependent on alcohol and other drugs.

Four more shots please! - Amazon Prime Video

The Indian web television series is directed by Anu Menon and Nupur Asthana. The series follows the story of four unapologetically flawed women in Mumbai; The series is Amazon’s first all-women protagonists Indian original. It stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Kirti Kulhari, and Maanvi Gagroo. Reviewers have referred to the show as a “desi version of Sex and The

City.

Joker - Amazon Prime Video

The award-winning version of Batman’s Joker. Forever alone in a crowd, failed comedian Arthur Fleck seeks connection as he walks the streets of Gotham City. Arthur wears two masks — the one he paints for his day job as a clown, and the guise he projects in a futile attempt to feel like he’s part of the world around him. Isolated, bullied and disregarded by society, Fleck begins a slow descent into madness as he transforms into the criminal mastermind known as the Joker.

Can You Ever Forgive Me? - Disney+ Hotstar

Lee Israel is a frustrated, hard-drinking author who can barely afford to pay her rent or bills in 1990s New York. Desperate for money, Israel soon hatches a scheme to forge letters by famous writers and sell them to bookstores and collectors. When the dealers start to catch on, Lee recruits a dubious friend to help her continue her self-destructive cycle of trickery and deceit.

This is Us - Disney+ Hotstar

This Is Us chronicles the Pearson family across the decades: from Jack and Rebecca as young parents in the 1980s to their 37-year-old kids, Kevin, Kate and Randall searching for love and fulfillment in the present day. This grounded dramedy reveals how the tiniest events in our lives impact who we become, and how the connections we share with each other can transcend time, distance and even death. This is a modern show that will welcome you into a family you feel you’ve known for years.