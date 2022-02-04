Pollution levels remain high in Bengaluru: Greenpeace report

All 10 air quality monitoring stations in Bengaluru have recorded pollution levels higher than those considered safe by the World Health Organisation (WHO), according to a report by global environmental advocacy group Greenpeace.

Analysing the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)’s data between November 2020 and November 2021 from 10 cities across south India, the report reveals high levels of air pollution.

The 10 cities are Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Mysuru, Hyderabad, Amaravati, Chennai, Visakhapatnam, Puducherry, Coimbatore and Kochi. Bengaluru currently has 10 monitoring stations set up by the CPCB and the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB). They exist in BTM layout, Bapuji Nagar, Hombegowda Nagar, Jayanagar 5th block, Saneguruvanahalli, Hebbal, Silk Board, Peenya and BWSSB Kadubeesanahalli and at the City Railway Station.

The city’s annual average PM2.5 (fine particle matter) level exceeded the WHO limit by six to seven times, and the annual PM10 (coarse particle matter) level by three to four times.

With a population of over 12 million, Bengaluru has nearly 10 million vehicles in an area of around 800 square km, causing the majority of the air pollution in the city, says an official at KSPCB. “While vehicular pollution takes the top spot, construction, industries and burning of waste are also hugely adding to the pollution,” he says.

Air pollution dropped by 25% to 35% than normal during the lockdowns in 2020 and 2021 but that was temporary. “As the lockdown lifted, the pollution also increased. The pandemic forced many to avoid public transport and stick to private vehicles,” he says.

The annual data shows that lockdowns and curfews are not a solution to reduce air pollution, points out Avinash Chanchal, campaign manager, Greenpeace India. “Despite restrictions on economic activities, we are witnessing air quality exceeding WHO standards. With the study, we found that both the industrial and commercial areas are critically polluted,” he says.

‘Action required’

A study by Greenpeace and IQAir AirVisual says air pollution was responsible for 12,000 deaths in Bengaluru in 2020. “There is no doubt that even at low levels, exposure to air pollution has serious health implications. To tackle the crisis, Bengaluru authorities must promote decentralised renewable energy solutions such as rooftop solar power plants, create integrated public transport and address other factors like waste burning, construction, etc,” adds Chanchal.

Akshay Heblikar, director of Eco Watch, an environmental organisation, says that Bengaluru needs a break from rapid urbanisation. “We should develop in a way that is sustainable,” he says.

Government should increase the green cover the right way. “Planting the saplings randomly won’t do. They need to plan the process,” adds Heblikar.

Cycling solution

To promote solutions to air pollution, Greenpeace India has launched ‘Power The Pedal’, a campaign with low-wage women labourers in Bengaluru to build cycling communities. Meanwhile, the KSPCB also has published 44 action points on its website on how to fight air pollution in the city.